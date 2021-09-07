Your Outdoor Garden Will Thrive, Porch Garden Pots Have Arrived!

VERONA, Wis., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porch gardeners rejoice, Porch Garden Pots are finally here.

For the last few months, Porch Garden Pots have been in the pre-order stage of development. But now, the wait is over — Porch Garden Pots can confirm that products have arrived! With the launch date finally established, early adopters and pre-orderers can expect to receive their porch garden pots within a few short days.

Porch Garden Pots are a space-saving solution for those who live in apartments, townhomes, and other dwellings with limited porch space.

For those unfamiliar with the planters from Porch Garden Pots, they are a space-saving solution for those who live in apartments, townhomes, and other dwellings with limited porch space. Porch Garden Pots found that people in these situations want to enjoy having outdoor plants but simply did not have the space they needed to make it happen. With the planters from Porch Garden Pots, people with limited porch space can maximize the use of their space by mounting their plants on railing spindles (inside or out), fences, walls, or any sturdy surface. These planters enable porch gardeners to fully utilize all of their railing/spindle space for plants while returning all of their habitable space for personal use. An additional benefit to using the outside of spindles, instead of the railing, is that the pots can be set to any height giving users more control over how their porch gardens look. Porch Garden Pots even claims that their planters are capable of holding more than 100 pounds, so even the heftiest of plants can enjoy the benefits in the windiest conditions.

Porch Garden Pot planters are made using injection molding — a manufacturing process designed to create products that are durable, easy-to-manufacture, and have minimal waste. The design provides two installation options — one without tools and one with. The mounting process that doesn't require tools utilizes industrial grade zip ties to secure the pot to the mounting plate whereas the method that requires tools uses screws. The injection-molded design also includes two holes positioned on the front of the porch pot, allowing water to drain out the front and away from the deck, porch, balcony, or fence that it's mounted to.

"We can't thank our Kickstarter supporters and all of our early supporters enough. We've invested so much into this project, but none of it would have been possible without the help of our amazing community," Anne, co-owner and founder of Porch Garden Pots mentions. "We're so excited that the solution we love is finally ready to ship and help people that were in the same exact situation we were," says Kevin, co-owner and founder of Porch Garden Pots. The couple from Wisconsin saved and borrowed funds to get Porch Garden Pots started and took to Kickstarter to receive the remaining funding required to make their dream a reality. Their pots are now widely available after several setbacks and delays due to the global pandemic.

About Porch Garden Pots

Kevin and Anne came up with the idea for Porch Garden Pots when they lived in condos and apartments with very limited porch/balcony space. A majority of their space was occupied by plants, and they wanted that space back without sacrificing their garden. Traditional planter boxes blocked their views and weren't as sturdy as they'd like. So they came up with Porch Garden Pots to meet their needs and the needs of other porch gardeners around the world. Now, Porch Garden Pots is helping people keep their views and plants while getting their limited porch space back.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE Porch Garden Pots