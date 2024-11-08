Your Part Foundation Hosts Black-Tie Charity Gala to Benefit Ukrainian War Victims

A Night Dedicated to Uniting Hearts and Art in Support of Families in Need

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part Foundation is hosting a vital charity gala on Thursday, November 14th at the Ukrainian Institute of America, starting at 5:30 PM. This black-tie event aims to raise $100,000 for crucial humanitarian aid to Ukrainian war victims. One hundred percent of the proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and auction purchases will go directly to shelters, orphanages, critical relief efforts, and the Peaceful Heaven of Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's largest humanitarian organizations.

David Borokhovich, founder and president of Your Part Foundation, along with evening benefactor Vitaliy Kozak, will host the gala. The night will feature a live art auction led by Mattos Paschal, Head of Sale Management for Classics at Christie's Auction House. Paschal, known for her leadership in prestigious sales such as The Collection of André Leon Talley, The Collection of Elton John, and Gen One: Innovations from the Paul G. Collection, will present exclusive works from celebrated artists including Emilio Martinez and Alex Smetsky. Guests will also have a unique opportunity to view a documentary filmed by Borokhovich on the front lines of Ukraine and hear from inspiring speakers directly involved in relief efforts. To enhance the evening's ambiance, acclaimed pianist Phillip Moscovy will perform live.

"I couldn't just stand by and watch as my friends and family in Ukraine suffered through this war. Seeing the devastation on the news wasn't enough; I knew I had to do something. This foundation is about taking direct action and ensuring that every dollar raised makes a real difference in people's lives," says Borokhovich. "This isn't just about charity—it's about survival. The people I've met, the stories I've heard—they need help now, not later. Our gala isn't just an event; it's a lifeline."

Since its inception in 2023, Your Part Foundation has transformed art into a means of survival, evolving from Borokhovich's personal mission into a collective effort involving entrepreneurs, artists, and collectors dedicated to humanitarian aid. "Our aim is not just to raise funds but to foster resilience and community for those impacted by this conflict," shares Vitaliy Kozak. "Every contribution here goes directly to the people who need it most. By partnering with shelters, hospitals, and orphanages, we can quickly and efficiently provide meaningful support to families on the ground."

The ongoing conflict has displaced millions of Ukrainians and claimed nearly 20,000 civilian lives since February 2022. Amid this relentless violence, Ukrainian doctors, teachers, and humanitarian workers tirelessly support the injured, orphaned, and displaced.

This gala represents a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the war. Each art piece purchased not only enhances your collection but also directly funds essential resources, including medical supplies, legal services, and emergency aid for families in desperate need with the help of Peaceful Heaven of Kharkiv.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION: Founded in 2023, Your Part Foundation is dedicated to providing essential humanitarian aid to victims of the Ukrainian War. Collaborating directly with orphanages, shelters, and hospitals, the foundation ensures that critical supplies reach those affected by the conflict. It also produces frontline documentaries to raise awareness of the ongoing crisis. David Borokhovich, a Ukrainian-American with personal ties to the country, leads the foundation and actively participates in humanitarian efforts, including evacuations in high-risk areas. Committed to transparency, Your Part Foundation takes no administrative fees, directing 100% of donations to support its mission.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: Your Part Foundation.

Media Contact

Ashley Marcos

Elkordy Global

[email protected]

480.335.0506

SOURCE Your Part Foundation