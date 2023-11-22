Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Brings Nonprofit Accounting Services to Los Angeles

News provided by

Your Part-Time Controller, LLC

22 Nov, 2023, 10:19 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of nonprofit accounting services, is proud to announce its regional office expansion to Southern California. YPTC LA will service the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan area, focusing on Los Angeles and Orange Counties. This strategic endeavor marks the company's tenth office location, allowing YPTC to better serve nonprofits around the nation.

For YPTC, this regional expansion is the right choice for several reasons. Namely, the Los Angeles area boasts a collaborative ecosystem and philanthropic community, strong advocacy, and an ever-changing regulatory environment. Nonprofits in this region will undoubtedly benefit from an accounting and finance provider that understands their unique challenges.

And, with a new office comes a new leader. Jennifer Banks, FCA has been named Director of YPTC's LA region. With over 15 years of nonprofit, private, and public sector accounting experience from her work in the U.S. and in England, Jennifer is primed for success. Her responsibilities will include leading the Los Angeles team in business development, talent acquisition, staff retention, client services management, and more.

"I am thrilled to lead YPTC's LA office!" remarked Jennifer, "Los Angeles is one of the most diverse and culturally rich cities in the United States. This diversity creates a broad range of needs and issues Los Angeles based nonprofits are addressing, from affordable housing and education to the arts and social justice. This is a fantastic opportunity for YPTC to engage with a wide variety of communities across the nonprofit sector and make a meaningful impact."

In addition to receiving exceptional finance and accounting services, Los Angeles- area foundations, arts & culture, and other specialized organizations will have the opportunity to benefit from YPTC's depth and breadth of expertise.

While Your Part-Time Controller has been serving clients in the Los Angeles area remotely since August 2020, continued business growth and an increase in local personnel has presented a unique opportunity to invest more heavily in this region.

About Jennifer Banks, FCA

Jennifer Banks, FCA, has over 15 years of nonprofit, private and public sector accounting experience from her work in the U.S. and in England, where she resided for ten years. Jen joined YPTC in 2021 and served as the part-time controller for four nonprofit organizations before her promotion to Manager in September 2022, and then to Market Leader in October 2023.

Prior to joining YPTC, Jen worked for Deloitte as an Assistant Manager in the Charities and Entrepreneurial Business Team. Jen has worked in nonprofit finance leader positions in both England and Southern California. She is an active fellowship member of the ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales). Jen now resides in Southern California and has a passion for working with the diverse array of nonprofit organizations in the region.

SOURCE Your Part-Time Controller, LLC

News Releases in Similar Topics

