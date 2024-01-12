Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Brings Nonprofit Accounting Services to Raleigh-Durham Area

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of nonprofit accounting services, is proud to announce its regional office expansion to the Raleigh-Durham area. YPTC's Raleigh-Durham office will serve 'The Triangle' including Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill as well as all of North Carolina (including Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Asheville, and more).

This strategic endeavor marks the company's eleventh office location, allowing YPTC to better serve nonprofits around the nation.

The Raleigh-Durham regional area presents a compelling proposition for YPTC's business development strategy, aligning seamlessly with the firm's business goals and values. The Triangle boasts several distinct advantages, including being home to renowned universities and a vibrant nonprofit landscape. The region's diversity, coupled with a historical emphasis on social entrepreneurship, has contributed to a thriving community with unique needs.

Furthermore, the Triangle stands out as one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S. This rapid growth underscores the potential for significant opportunities in providing financial services tailored to the specific requirements of nonprofits in the region. YPTC, with its expertise and commitment to understanding the distinctive needs of nonprofits, is well-positioned to serve as a valuable financial services partner for organizations in this dynamic and expanding community.

And, with a new office comes a new leader. Shannon Poll, who brings 15 years of experience in the accounting and finance fields, has been named Director and leader of YPTC's Raleigh-Durham office.

"The Raleigh-Durham area's strong support for the nonprofit sector and its reputation as a hub for social entrepreneurship deeply resonates with our mission to empower organizations making a positive impact," said Shannon. "With this expansion, we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community, contributing to its economic growth, and fostering partnerships that will help us all grow together."

While Your Part-Time Controller has been serving clients in the Raleigh-Durham area since early 2021, continued business growth and an increase in local personnel has presented a unique opportunity to invest more heavily in this region.

To learn more about Your Part-Time Controller, LLC visit yptc.com.

About Shannon Poll

Shannon Poll is a Director at YPTC with a deep enthusiasm for supporting non-profit missions. Bringing over 15 years of experience in the accounting and finance fields, Shannon first joined YPTC as an associate on the YPTC Anywhere team. She now works with her community as YPTC's leader for Raleigh-Durham, serving organizations throughout all of North Carolina.

SOURCE Your Part-Time Controller, LLC

