Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Names New Leader Of Nonprofit Accounting Services In Houston

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Tanya Pal's promotion to Regional Director, a new leader for YPTC's Houston office has been designated. Andrew Miller, who previously held the position of Client Service Manager, now assumes the role of Director of YPTC's Houston office.

As a Client Service Manager, Andrew has demonstrated success in key areas- business development, talent acquisition, staff retention, revenue, and more. Now, he will be responsible for building upon the growth and success that YPTC's Houston office has experienced since its opening in 2017.

Andrew Miller leads Your Part-Time Controller, LLC's Houston office.

"Andrew is an exceptional choice for my successor in Houston. He has shown great leadership, vision, execution of strategy, and has helped us get to where we are today. Between Eric Wilson leading our Dallas office, and Andrew leading our Houston office, our staff and clients here in Texas are in great hands!" said Tanya.

Andrew earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Texas State University. Prior to joining YPTC, Andrew served as Managing Controller for a private accounting firm that serviced small businesses. He has also been a Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director for local nonprofit organizations such as Keep Pearland Beautiful. His experience in nonprofits and accounting includes federal grant management, database integrations, and custom financial reporting. Andrew currently resides in a suburb of Houston, has three children, and enjoys camping, hiking, kayaking, overlanding, and frequenting state parks.

Andrew's commitment to excellence, dedication, leadership, and technical nonprofit accounting expertise has enhanced client service and staff experience. YPTC congratulates Andrew and is excited for his continued success.

Read Andrew's testimonial here!

SOURCE Your Part-Time Controller, LLC