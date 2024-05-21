Your Part-Time Controller, LLC Welcomes Nick Celenza as Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Part-Time Controller, LLC (YPTC), a leading provider of outsourced accounting, CFO/controller, and financial management services for nonprofits, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Celenza as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With extensive experience in both public company and private equity settings, Nick brings a wealth of expertise in financial strategy and operational leadership to the YPTC team.

Nick has successfully transitioned from managing first-time private equity investments to overseeing operations in large-scale public companies with revenues exceeding $800 million. With a primary focus on Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) and Treasury functions, Nick's operational approach includes rolling up his sleeves to better understand each unique situation. This experience positions him to support YPTC's growth trajectory.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Your Part-Time Controller," said Nick. "What attracted me to YPTC is the opportunity to be part of building something meaningful. It's a period of investment and growth, and I'm excited to collaborate with the management team to continue building upon the strong foundation they've established."

Nick has seen the positive impacts of nonprofits, particularly through his daughter's involvement with Hope Springs Equestrian Therapy, a nonprofit organization focused on therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with disabilities. This personal connection underscores his commitment to making a positive impact both professionally and personally.

"Nick's financial expertise and leadership experience makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said Jennifer Alleva, CEO of YPTC. "His strategic vision and collaborative approach have already made an impact. I am confident Nick's contributions will strengthen our ability to serve our clients and drive sustainable growth."

Nick holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Kings College and an MBA from Saint Joseph's University. He resides in Chester County, Pa with his wife and two children, where they enjoy outdoor activities and a passion for barbecue.

For more information about Your Part-Time Controller, LLC, visit yptc.com.

