Your Practice. Our Partnership. Mobile Veterinary Specialists (MOVES) Announces New Growth Opportunities

DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Veterinary Specialists (MOVES), a leading network of over 35 board-certified mobile veterinary specialists operating in 21 states, is excited to announce new growth opportunities, including franchise options. This expansion aims to enhance partnerships with general practices across the country.

"I cannot say enough good things about MOVES and their specialists," said Dr. Josh Woods of Vickery Animal Hospital. "The benefits are tremendous for clients, patients, hospitals, and our staff. The specialists deliver an exceptionally high standard of care and respect our team, leading to overwhelmingly positive feedback from clients. We often provide these specialist-level services at a lower cost than local specialty hospitals, making it a win-win-win for everyone involved!"

Founded in 2018, MOVES provides concierge level specialty surgery, cardiology, and internal medicine care to general practice veterinary hospitals nationwide, significantly enhancing the client experience without the need for additional investments in equipment, staffing, or marketing from the family veterinarian. This model creates new revenue streams for advanced medical cases while ensuring continuity of care, reducing stress for pets, and offering greater convenience for pet parents.

Our unique approach encourages surgeons, cardiologists, and internists to overcome burnout by fostering balanced boundaries, kind consideration, and trustworthy independence. We offer a comprehensive benefits package and a rewarding mobile lifestyle, making MOVES an attractive team to join.

In addition to nationwide employment opportunities, MOVES is thrilled to introduce its new franchise opportunity, combining top-notch support with the advantages of business ownership. Franchise benefits include access to our marketing resources, peer support network, proprietary software, employee and financial management tools, and vendor discounts.

"As the national leader in mobile specialty medicine, we've built a strong reputation for empowering veterinary specialists to take control of their careers, resulting in positive outcomes for patients, practices, and veterinary professionals," said David Hoe, Co-Founder and CEO. "By launching the franchise option, we are demonstrating our commitment to help more veterinary specialists break free from the referral hospital employment model and achieve their dreams of career autonomy while being supported by the MOVES community."

For more information about careers at MOVES, including details on the new franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.vetmoves.com/franchising/ or contact us at [email protected].

About MOVES Mobile Veterinary Specialists

MOVES Mobile Veterinary Specialists is an innovative, rapidly growing company committed to restoring quality of life for veterinary specialists and delivering exceptional value to general practice hospitals by bringing specialized care directly to patients that need it.

