Your Private Adjuster (YPA) Announces Name Change to Stone Claims Group, Inc.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over two decades, Your Private Adjuster Incorporated has represented business owners and associations' insurance property claim needs. Today, the company announced that it has changed its name to Stone Claims Group, Inc.

Since it was founded in 1992, the Central Florida-based company has helped clients retrieve over $500 million in claims collectively and has licensed adjusters in 18 states. As Stone Claims Group, the company is building off this momentum while specializing in disaster and commercial claims. Businesses can continue to trust their expert public adjusters to assist and advocate for them during the entire claims process.

Tara Stone, the co-founder of Your Private Adjuster, is now the owner of Stone Claims Group. As a co-founder of the company, a member of the Board of Directors of Windstorm Insurance Network (WIND), as well as a member of the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters and National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters, Tara will continue to lead the experienced staff at Stone Claims Group to handle claim peril from fire, water, and wind damage to vandalism.

In addition to these changes, the company also announced a new website with updated branding. Find Stone Claims Group online to easily navigate through their services and case studies while having all of your questions about public adjusters answered. Make sure to visit the new website to learn more about Stone Claims Group and how you can get in touch with one of their many expert public adjusters to receive assistance with your commercial property claim.

About Stone Claims Group

Stone Claims Group is still composed of the experienced public adjusters you know and trust. As experts in commercial insurance claims, the public adjusters serve office buildings, public buildings, restaurants, retail, warehouses, and more property types when an insured damage occurs.

The public adjusters at Stone Claims Group work for their clients, not the insurance company, to maximize their claims recovery. This starts with analyzing the client's current policy, inspecting the property, collecting documentation, and filing the claim, all the way to negotiating with the insurance provider.

Stone Claims Group public adjusters handle all commercial building claims.

