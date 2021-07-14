Your South Florida Town Hall Back-To-School

When: Tuesday, July 20th at 7 PM

Where: Facebook and YouTube LIVE

Why: After a year of remote learning, students are returning to the classroom this fall. But with COVID lingering, some parents and teachers still have concerns. Local education experts address those fears and give tips to help prepare students for their return to school.

Who: Host Pam Giganti and the following guests:

Dr. Donald Fennoy , Superintendent, School District of Palm Beach County

, Superintendent, School District of Gladys Montes , VP, United Way Miami-Dade Center for Excellence in Early Care & Education

, VP, United Way Miami-Dade Center for Excellence in Early Care & Education Dr. Rosalind Osgood , Chair, School Board of Broward County (District 5)

To RSVP for this free virtual event click here.

This episode was made possible by a grant from The Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund of the Community Foundation of Broward, and Truist Foundation.

About South Florida PBS:

SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, SOUTH FLORIDA PBS serves diverse communities from Key West to the Sebastian Inlet and from the Atlantic Ocean west to Lake Okeechobee. SOUTH FLORIDA PBS is committed to creating and presenting unique arts, education and cultural heritage programming, and tells different local stories across a variety of digital media platforms. Some of our award-winning productions include James Patterson's Kid Stew, Changing Seas, Art Loft and Your South Florida. For more information, visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org

