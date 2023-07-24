Your Story. Your Life. Your Charms.®

James Avery Artisan Jewelry brings back Customer-favorite charm event!

KERRVILLE, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, is excited to announce that the Charm Event is back from July 24 to August 21. During the event, customers can receive one of 15 free charm holders with the purchase of two charms or pendants. With over 600 charms and pendants to choose from, there are many ways for customers to tell their stories through charms.

"We are excited to bring back the summer Charm Event for our customers," says James Avery Chief Product and Revenue Officer Karina Dolgin. "This event is all about celebrating the magic of summer and the meaning that charms bring to our lives. We invite our customers to come explore and shop the Charm Event at one of our James Avery retail stores, online at JamesAvery.com or participating Dillard's or Von Maur locations."

During the Charm Event, we're also offering brand new designs inspired by the joys and activities of summer. From the new Enamel Hey Rose´ and Enamel Cheeseburger Charm to our Twinkling Planet and Sisterhood Charms, there are a variety of new designs that add a pop of color or whimsy to your bracelets and chains.

"Each of our new charms were designed and crafted by our artisans to capture the different colors and feeling of the season," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery.

To find your local James Avery retail store, nearest Von Maur or Dillard's jewelry counter, or to shop the charm event online, visit JamesAvery.com for more details.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 120 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, over 250 Dillard's locations and at Dillards.com and at 37 Von Maur locations and VonMaur.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin, Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

About this Promotion – Purchase two James Avery charms and/or pendants and an eligible bracelet or necklace and receive up to $76 off the transaction. Customers purchasing an eligible bracelet or necklace priced under $76 will receive that item's value only. Offer valid 7/24/23 through 8/21/23 while supplies last. Available at JamesAvery.com, James Avery retail stores, through James Avery Customer Service, and at select Authorized Retailers. May not be combined with any other offer or applied to previous purchases. We reserve the right to limit quantities. No cash/credit back. Glass Enhancer Beads and Double-Sided Changeable Charm Holder Fobs do not count as James Avery charms for this promotion.

