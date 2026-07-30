YOUR SUMMER SKINCARE ROUTINE IS MISSING ONE ESSENTIAL LAYER

Cotton Incorporated and Utu launch a wellness collaboration built on a shared belief: what protects your skin should come from nature, not plastic.

CARY, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are becoming more intentional about everything that touches their skin - from the fabrics they wear every day to the SPF they trust outdoors. Cotton Incorporated and Outdoor Skincare® brand Utu believe those choices should come from nature, not plastic.

Cotton and Utu launch The Essential Layer Kit, pairing 100% cotton women's briefs (or a unisex tank) with Utu's best-selling SPF50 Lightly Tinted Sunscreen Stick. Available exclusively at Utu-Sun.com. Photo Credit: Cotton Incorporated, Utu

Today, the two are launching The Essential Layer, a wellness collaboration built on a shared philosophy: what touches your skin matters. Together, Cotton and Utu invite consumers to think beyond ingredients alone and consider every layer that touches their skin—from the natural fibers they wear every day to the skincare they rely on for the outdoors. 100% cotton is a soft, breathable, hypoallergenic, natural fiber that sheds no microplastics, while Utu formulates without plastic-based ingredients or petroleum-derived fillers—an approach that remains rare in modern SPF.

An Essential Pairing: One Kit, Two Natural Answers

The campaign introduces a limited-edition Cotton x Utu Essential Layer Kit, pairing 100% cotton women's briefs (or a unisex tank) with Utu's best-selling SPF50 Lightly Tinted Sunscreen Stick — one of the only mineral formulas on the market made without plastic. Available exclusively at Utu-Sun.com, the kit brings both essentials together — a natural first layer and the clean SPF that protects it.

"Consumers are paying closer attention to ingredients, reading labels and making more intentional choices in their daily lives," said Bev Sylvester, Chief Marketing Officer of Cotton Incorporated. "The Essential Layer extends that same thinking to what they wear closest to their bodies every day. Cotton is a natural, trusted fiber, and our collaboration with Utu helps bring that message into the wellness conversation in a relevant and approachable way."

"At Utu, we believe everything that touches your skin should help protect, nourish, and rejuvenate it," said Richard Welch, co-founder and CEO of Utu. "That's why this partnership feels so natural. Together, we're encouraging people to think differently about every layer that touches their skin – from the cotton they wear every day to the Outdoor Skincare® they rely on outside."

Cotton's Layer: No Plastics Near Your Privates

For Cotton, the story starts with the most sensitive skin on the body. Many synthetic garments shed plastic microfibers during wear and laundering; cotton, as a 100% natural plant fiber, contains no plastic and sheds none. That's the idea behind "No Plastics Near Your Privates" — a simple reminder to consider what your underwear is actually made from. Consumers are already making the connection. Awareness of microplastic pollution has grown from 17% in 2017 to 41% in 20261, and 77% of consumers now say it is very important that their underwear is made with healthy materials — making it the #1 apparel category by that measure2. Meanwhile, 63% consider cotton the fiber least likely to contribute to microplastic pollution3, and 71% name it their top preferred alternative to synthetic fibers4.

The science isn't new either. Recommended vulvar care practices include avoiding irritants that may trigger pain or discomfort5. Dermatologic research further describes vulvar skin as particularly susceptible to irritation because of both intrinsic and external factors, including friction, occlusion and contact with irritants6. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) also includes wearing cotton underwear as part of vulvar care recommendations for certain vulvar conditions7. To help translate this clinical guidance into everyday language, Cotton Incorporated worked with board-certified OB/GYN Dr. Adriana Wong, a Cotton Incorporated medical subject matter expert.

"The vulvar skin is particularly susceptible to irritation6, which is one reason why many gynecologists recommend choosing breathable fabrics like 100% cotton7 – it's soft, breathable, and natural," said Dr. Wong. "Checking the label to look for 100% cotton underwear is a simple way to make informed choices about the fabrics worn closest to the skin."

Utu's Layer: Clean Protection Derived from Nature

While cotton forms the first essential layer against your skin, Utu is the layer that protects it outdoors. As the world's first Outdoor Skincare® brand, Utu was created around a simple belief: life outside demands more than sunscreen. Every formula is designed to protect, nourish and rejuvenate skin while supporting long-term skin health in the elements.

It does so without the plastic-based ingredients found in so many SPF formulas. While many sunscreen formulations contain petroleum-derived or plastic-based ingredients, Utu takes a different approach: it uses only non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum protection, formulated with nourishing botanicals like sea buckthorn, hyaluronic acid, and astaxanthin, and cuts out chemical UV filters, parabens, and petroleum-based ingredients completely — a deliberate departure from how most sunscreens are made.

The Cotton x Utu Essential Layer Kit ($40) is available exclusively at Utu-Sun.com starting Thursday, July 30, 2026, while limited supplies last.

Cotton x Utu: The Essential Layer Campaign & Product Images HERE.

About Cotton Incorporated

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for Upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year, from agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. Learn more at cottoninc.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About Utu

Utu is the world's first Outdoor Skincare® brand, creating premium mineral SPF that protects, nourishes and rejuvenates skin for life outdoors. Formulated exclusively with non-nano zinc oxide and high-performance skincare actives, every product is designed to support healthy skin through sun, wind, cold and everyday adventure. Utu formulates without chemical UV filters or plastic-based ingredients and packages its products in recyclable aluminum wherever possible, including one of the industry's first plastic-free sunscreen sticks. Born in California. Made for life's adventure. Utu is proudly Leaping Bunny certified, reef-safe, and packaged in recyclable aluminum wherever possible including the World's first plastic-free sunscreen sticks. Discover more at Utu-Sun.com.

About Dr. Adriana Wong, MD, MPH

Dr. Adriana Wong is a graduating Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellow at the USC Keck School of Medicine. She'll be joining Pinnacle Fertility California (formerly California Fertility Partners) after graduation. She was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Wong completed her undergraduate studies at Cornell University. She received her medical degree through a dual degree MD MPH program at the University of Miami. She completed her residency at UC Davis Medical Center where she was selected to be Chief Administrative Resident. Dr. Wong's clinical and research interests include PCOS, novel IVF protocols, and empowering patients with evidence-based information about their fertility. Dr. Wong hopes to continue to provide high-quality, personalized care to patients in the Los Angeles community.

1 Cotton Incorporated's Health, Athleisure, and Microplastics Survey, 2026 (U.S. n=764).

2 Cotton Incorporated's Health, Athleisure, and Microplastics Survey, 2026 (U.S. n=764).

3 Cotton Incorporated's 2025 Global Microplastics Survey (U.S.), n=974.

4 Cotton Incorporated's Health, Athleisure, and Microplastics Survey, 2026 (U.S. n=764).

5MedlinePlus. Vulvodynia. U.S. National Library of Medicine. National Institutes of Health. Reviewed January 31, 2024. Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/ency/article/007699.htm

6 Vandeweege S, Debaene B, Lapeere H, Verstraelen H. A systematic review of allergic and irritant contact dermatitis of the vulva: The most important allergens/irritants and the role of patch testing. Contact Dermatitis. 2023 Apr;88(4):249-262. doi: 10.1111/cod.14258. Epub 2022 Dec 13. PMID: 36458568. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/cod.14258__;!!KaA_j8q37Q!B4xltYXV7rQA3oE0rGI4M08nEk7xpclJNFLmU7di64tWmNa8YvE_YU_CZ7eQJ-UwKVpX_92PSRu_4nDhxEf_ZVbxFLH-rVc-Lw$

7 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Persistent Vulvar Pain (Vulvodynia). Committee Opinion No. 673. Obstetrics & Gynecology. 2016. https://www.acog.org/clinical/clinical-guidance/committee-opinion/articles/2016/09/persistent-vulvar-pain

SOURCE Cotton