Cotton and LoveShackFancy Reveal Third Installment of the 'American Icons' Campaign: American Road Trip Starring Country Music Artist Carter Faith for The Cotton Collection

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion, lifestyle, and beauty brand LoveShackFancy today announced its third annual collaboration with Cotton Incorporated bringing to life the 'American Icons' campaign, captured through a dreamy visual story starring rising country music artist Carter Faith.

Cotton Incorporated x LoveShackFancy 'American Icons' Campaign: American Road Trip starring Carter Faith

The Cotton x LoveShackFancy campaign unfolds as a romantic American pop star fantasy, where soft vintage femininity meets Western Americana and melodic storytelling. The cinematic visual world, scored by Faith's single "Betty," sees Nashville through a pink lens: vintage dressing rooms filled with roses and rhinestone microphones, open road escapes glowing at golden hour, and festival stages bathed in rose-colored light. Whether writing lyrics backstage or performing under falling petals and confetti, Faith moves through the world of The Cotton Collection with effortless style, reflecting her dreamy, indie cowgirl spirit.

The campaign stars singer-songwriter Carter Faith on the heels of her debut album Cherry Valley (October 2025) and a first-ever ACM nomination for Album of the Year. Faith embodies the balance of bohemian freedom and timeless femininity at the heart of the collaboration. Her musical storytelling parallels the natural versatility of cotton, a fabric that seamlessly fits into any moment of her life. The comfort, breathability, and versatility of cotton blends with the vibrancy of LoveShackFancy to create a charming assortment of elevated summer pieces, designed to inspire confidence and individual beauty, on and off the stage.

"I was so excited when LoveShackFancy and Cotton asked me to star in their campaign," says Carter Faith. "The mood is so cinematic and wild, and wearing cotton fabrics allows me to stay cool and comfortable while performing or traveling on tour. These styles are the perfect mix of vintage Western and romantic nostalgia for the summer."

"With the third chapter of American Icons, we're demonstrating how cotton brings together culture, creativity, and performance in a way few materials can," said William Kimbrell, President and CEO of Cotton Incorporated. "This collaboration with LoveShackFancy and Carter Faith highlights cotton's enduring relevance—rooted in comfort, versatility, and authenticity—while connecting with a new generation through storytelling that feels both nostalgic and distinctly modern."

The Cotton Collection features LoveShackFancy's best-selling heritage styles, including two custom-designed looks created exclusively for Faith, alongside flowing chiffon lace dresses, patchwork minis, and playful cherry prints. Every piece is crafted in ultra-soft, natural cotton that feels as beautiful as it is breathable, making it the ideal fabric for the season. The collection is available online and in-store at loveshackfancy.com from May 19 through July 2026.

To celebrate the launch, LoveShackFancy will host exclusive event appearances at select stops along Faith's tour with Post Malone and Jelly Roll. A custom-wrapped tour vehicle will bring the campaign to life on the road, creating an immersive Cotton x LoveShackFancy experience. Celebrations will kick off on May 19 with the official collection launch, marked by intimate in-store moments and a special gift with purchase at select boutiques. On June 6, during CMA Fest weekend in Nashville, Carter Faith will join LoveShackFancy and Cotton for an in-store meet and greet featuring exclusive surprises for an afternoon to remember. The partnership will culminate on July 15 in Kansas City, celebrating the final stretch of Carter's tour in true LoveShackFancy fashion. Further details on event locations, RSVP information, and more will be announced soon; stay tuned.

"This partnership is so special because it honors the fabric that is core to LoveShackFancy's heritage. Cotton has been essential in building the ease and comfort that makes our pieces so timeless and wearable," says Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Creative Director and Founder of LoveShackFancy. "Creating this campaign with Carter Faith has been a dream. She is the perfect modern heroine, part Nancy Sinatra and part vintage Dolly, to represent our third year of American Icons."

The Cotton x LoveShackFancy capsule collection is now available at www.loveshackfancy.com.

About LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy, founded in 2013 by Rebecca Hessel Cohen, is a global fashion, beauty, childrenswear, accessories, home, and lifestyle brand celebrated for its romantic, vintage-inspired aesthetic and devoted, cult-like community. What began as a single dress has grown into a world of femininity, nostalgia, and joy, where signature florals, ruffles, pink, and bows define a distinct visual language.

Known for its immersive, whimsical interiors, LoveShackFancy is a family-owned company with 26 boutiques (and counting) across the U.S. and London, each designed as a transportive brand experience. Signature ruffles, pink, and bows anchor the collections, while storytelling and community-driven experiences have shaped LoveShackFancy into more than a fashion label—a shared lifestyle movement embraced by a passionate, multi-generational audience around the world.

A sought-after collaborator, LoveShackFancy has partnered with brands including Victoria's Secret PINK, Gap, Target, Stanley, Pottery Barn, and Bogner, extending its dreamy universe into new categories. In 2023, the launch of LoveShackFancy Beauty at Sephora invited millions more into its rose-colored world, one rooted in celebration, self-expression, and the belief that life is always better with a little bow, a little pink, and a lot of love. Beyond its boutiques, LoveShackFancy is available in over 450 retailers worldwide.

An award-winning brand, with founder Rebecca recognized across the industry and featured on the cover of The New York Times Style section. Millions have joined the LoveShackFancy world, built on the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind.

About Cotton

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, and YouTube.

The Fabric of Now is Cotton's new always-on, modern marketing platform that lives within The Fabric of Our Lives®—a bold leap into the future of how we connect with the people who love us.

SOURCE Cotton