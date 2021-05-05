Your Super Launches Instant Superfood Celery Juice - Gut Feeling

VENICE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Super a leading health and wellness brand known for creating plant-based superfood and protein mixes announced today the release of new superfood mix Gut Feeling . This prebiotic superfood mix is an instant celery juice with one serving containing 20% of your daily fiber intake. It contains naturally digestive enzymes, reduces constipation, gas, bloating and supports overall digestive health. The mix is 100% organic, non-gmo, plant-based, and gluten free without any fillers, sweeteners, flavoring, added oils or artificial ingredients.

"Our goal is to create products that our customers need and when we held a recent survey the number one ask from customers was for gut and digestion support". said Your Super CEO and Co-Founder Michael Kuech. "They asked and we answered by spending the last eight months researching, testing, and sourcing to create the perfect mix, Gut Feeling."

Gut Feeling contains six powerful plant-based ingredients including; Celery Powder an anti-inflammatory that restores digestive health, Jerusalem Artichoke which is high in fiber and inulin to support the growth of healthy bacteria and reduce constipation, Lemon Balm to reduce bloating and gas, Lemon to neutralize stomach acids and help regulate digestive enzymes, Ginger containing protease a digestive enzyme that is responsible for the primary breakdown of proteins, and Apple a rich source of pectin a dietary soluble fiber and amylase an enzyme that supports digestion.

The Gut Feeling mix is also a prebiotic, a type of indigestible fiber that is critical to the health of the microbiome, and therefore the health of the body. Prebiotics feed and grow healthy bacteria in the gut, helping to maintain a healthy digestive system and even boosting the immune system. Prebiotic foods have also been known to support a healthy metabolism and maintain an overall healthy weight.

"95% of Americans do not consume enough fiber, do not know the difference between prebiotics and probiotics, and do not have access to pre-made celery juice or the time to make it." said Your Super's CMO and Co-Founder Kristel de Groot. "I'm thrilled to not only offer a superfood mix that addresses all of these needs but to raise awareness and educate our customers on why improving your gut health is so important for your overall health and happiness."

One 5.3 oz. mix containing 30 servings retails for $34.90 and is available for purchase through the brand's website . One teaspoon can be mixed with water for an instant celery juice first thing in the morning or after a heavy meal.

About Your Super:

Los Angeles based health and wellness brand and certified B-Corp Your Super is a next-gen industry leader in plant-based living. After Co-Founder Michael Kuech was diagnosed with cancer at age 24, his Co-Founder and partner Kristel de Groot began developing superfood and plant protein mixes to boost his immunity, and the company was born out of the couple's mission to improve people's health with the power of super plants. Your Super's plant-based Superfood and Protein mixes and bars contain 5-6 naturally dried superfoods. Every ingredient is grown, harvested, 3rd party tested, and packaged 100% sustainably. The ingredients are certified organic, non-GMO certified, glyphosate-free, plant-based and gluten-free. You'll never find any sweeteners, stevia, artificial flavors, fillers, preservatives or additives. For more information about Your Super visit www.yoursuper.com or check them out on Instagram @yoursuperfoods

