'Your Time Capsule' Launches Unique Vault Service to Secure Documents, Heirlooms, Treasures and Other Valuables for Long-Term Safekeeping

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Time Capsule (https://www.yourtimecapsule.com/) recently announced the official launch of its vault and time capsule services to offer a safe and guaranteed means to store and protect valuables. Your Time Capsule maintains a secure facility of insured, fire and waterproofed vaults that are continually monitored for the pre-selected period of time. Clients can rent a capsule, send-in whatever items they see fit, then designate a time for that vault to be opened, returning those items to a preselected recipient or inheritor as desired. Vault times can range anywhere from a few weeks to several decades, with extensions available, and are monitored 24/7. Items are also fully insured up to $100,000.

"Our services are intended for any client who is looking to securely protect their belongings," said Auriel Cazacu. "Senior citizens, for instance, or those who have just drafted their wills can store prized possessions with us, to be forwarded to a chosen recipient at the appropriate time. This allows people to set up recipient vaults for specific heirs, without having to disclose vault contents to others in a general will. We also provide a great option for businesses and investors who need to safeguard legal documents, coin collections, paintings and sculptures, memorabilia, or other important artifacts. Many people don't feel that their own premises are safe for this kind of storage, or are worried about fire, floods, etc. We're the perfect resource for this kind of insured storage, and our vaults can be renewed or extended anytime."

Your Time Capsule: Security in Seven Easy Steps

Clients can set up a personal, insured time capsule in seven easy steps:

Go online and create an account with Your Time Capsule. Visit the shop and select the perfect-sized time capsule via a drop-down menu. Choose the amount of time the capsule will be sealed. Check out and pay. Prepare items for shipping. Your Time Capsule then provides a shipping box and detailed shipping instructions. Send items. Your Time Capsule safeguards them for the amount of time selected, with extensions available as desired. When the term ends – or upon request – items are sent back to the original client or chosen recipient, as designated.

Although many items can be stored and secured, there are some items that are not permitted. For a full list, go HERE. And for more information about services in general, go online. Or follow Your Time Capsule on social media: Twitter, Instagram.

