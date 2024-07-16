YourBio Health and RecoveryTrek Partner to Offer Painless and Convenient Alcohol Biomarker Testing

MEDFORD, Mass., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBio Health and RecoveryTrek today announced a partnership to provide phosphatidylethanol (PEth) alcohol biomarker testing to substance use disorder patients and participants in professional monitoring and treatment programs. The partnership leverages the PROOF™ virtual remote collection and testing solution in conjunction with the YourBio Health TAP® Micro Select device. Beginning this month, professional monitoring participants will receive a PROOF™ kit which provides anywhere, anytime, remote workplace or at-home drug, alcohol, and healthcare diagnostic testing powered by YourBio Health's innovative blood sampling technology.

The TAP® Micro Select device offers a virtually painless blood sampling experience for providers and patients. Compared to traditional venipuncture and fingerstick lancets, TAP® devices provide a more patient centric option for blood sampling that patients find less painful and easy to use, leading to higher compliance rates in testing.

"As part of our mission to transform recovery, monitoring and health & wellness and enable participants, as well as consumers to take control of their health and journey through recovery, we are thrilled to partner with YourBio Health to make it easier, more convenient and less painful for people to access critical testing," said Kirk Cizerle, CEO of RecoveryTrek. "By offering TAP® devices for clinical-grade blood sampling as part of our testing kits – available through our website – we are providing an improved experience and addressing participant and consumer needs."

PROOF™ offers numerous virtual, remote at-home testing kits for a variety of drug and alcohol testing methods. The PROOF™ app directs providers and patients with step-by-step instruction to ensure proper collection, with guided voice instruction and visuals to walk patients through the process.

"As part of our commitment to advancing health innovation in blood sampling, we are excited to collaborate with the RecoveryTrek team to enhance accessibility and comfort in alcohol biomarker testing," said Paul Owen, CEO and President of YourBio Health. "Integrating the TAP® Micro Select device into the PROOF™ platform sets up patients and providers for successful testing with this user-friendly, patient-centered solution from RecoveryTrek."

To learn more, visit collectwithproof.com and yourbiohealth.com.

About RecoveryTrek

RecoveryTrek, LLC is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. The company provides state-of-the-art; customized software solutions for organizations and individuals focused on behavioral health and reduction of substance abuse. Since 2011, RecoveryTrek has partnered with a wide variety of professional monitoring programs, treatment centers, non-profit organizations and individuals all with a desire to incorporate the most advanced evidenced-based tools including software, mobile, and laboratory solutions into their treatment protocols.

About YourBio Health

YourBio Health is a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company that invented 'Touch-Activated Phlebotomy' (TAP) for virtually painless whole capillary blood collection using devices incorporating patented technology. This technology eliminates barriers to blood collection by allowing a capillary blood sample to be collected from any physical location without the pain of a fingerstick or the need for traditional phlebotomy.

