YourCardStand Solves One of the Challenges of this Decade: Displaying Flat Holiday Cards Easily and Inexpensively

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCardStand — a simple, inexpensive way to display non-free-standing flat holiday greeting cards — launched today. 

YourCardStand allows popular, flat cards, with their arrays of photos and personalized messages, to stand on their own.

Because these cards are not traditionally tented, YourCardStand prevents them from having to be propped precariously against whatever surface might be available, hung from a ribbon, or relegated to a stack on the table with other cards.

Company Managing Director Godfrey Harris says, "All greeting cards deserve to be seen and their sentiments enjoyed. Ask for a free sample to see for yourself how YourCardStand solves the dilemma of the flat card, without taking up unnecessary space or costing an arm and a leg."

Challenge solved.

For a free sample — without any obligation or further use of your personal data — simply email a request, along with your name and mailing address, to [email protected], using subject line "SAMPLE." For further information, visit www.YourCardStand.com.

Contact:
Carolyn Neal
THE AMERICAS GROUP
(310) 476-6374 / [email protected]

SOURCE YourCardStand

