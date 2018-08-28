YourDrive Texas Introduces Vehicle Subscription Service for Dallas Toyota Lovers Special Perks for First 50 Members

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YourDrive Texas announced today all new vehicle subscription service plans that let customers have a sedan to get to work during the week, an SUV to drive around the kids, or a truck to get the job done on the weekend -- all for a flat fee that includes insurance, roadside assistance, a personal concierge, and much more.

YourDrive is a new Dallas based subscription vehicle service offering car buyers an alternative to the traditional ownership model. YourDrive allows subscribers to pay a monthly fee to access a wide selection of predominantly Toyota vehicles, with the ability to swap out whenever they choose.

"The goal of YourDrive is to increase mobility options by offering a more customized service and the ultimate in convenience to drivers." said Laura Ryan, CEO of YourDrive.

For one flat fee, YourDrive subscribers enjoy access to primarily Toyota vehicles including sedans, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Subscribers are allowed three (3) flips (vehicle exchanges) per month with free delivery to their doorstep, and all maintenance, taxes, insurance, and cleaning are included.

YourDrive Includes Three Options for Members:

The Trendsetting Tier, offered at $660 per month, includes great commuter options like the Toyota Camry, Prius C, and C-RH Crossover.

The Flexibility Tier, offered at $885 per month, includes the Toyota Avalon sedan, 4Runner SR5 SUV, Tacoma truck, Sienna minivan, and more.

The Confidence Tier, offered at $1060 per month, includes the Avalon Limited sedan, Highlander Limited SUV, Tundra Limited truck, Sequoia SR5 SUV, and many other top trim Toyota vehicles.

"We set out to do two things: One, offer different membership options that include an affordable Trendsetting Tier, a mid-level Flexibility tier, and a more upscale Confidence tier. Two, we also want to eliminate all the unforeseen costs that can come with the traditional car ownership model, while increasing flexibility. Now, as your lifestyle and needs change, so can your car as often as it's needed," added Ryan.

To enhance the experience, subscribers are connected to the YourDrive app to help schedule flips, execute deliveries, and process special requests that are then personally delivered by the YourDrive concierge team.

Reservations for the first 50 members are being taken now.

YourDrive leverages the subscription technology platform from Clutch Technologies.

About YourDrive



YourDrive is a dba of Purdy Mobility Subscriptions LLC. Its parent company is Purdy Motor, S.A. The group controls the distribution in Costa Rica for Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu, Hino, Ford, and Volkswagen. The portfolio of companies also includes motorcycle, side-by-side ATV, utility, and sport vehicle operations. In 2012, Purdy Motor Group expanded into the US market and currently owns and operates three Toyota dealerships in Texas, with plans to expand and diversify in all other areas of mobility.

Media Contact:



Laura Ryan



CEO, YourDrive



lryan@YourDrivetexas.com



Mobile: 713-410-1286

SOURCE YourDrive