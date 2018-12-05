You're Cordially Invited to the Ultimate Valentine's Day Experience

Subway's Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread challenges the idea of what a sandwich should be, featuring creamy garlic butter spread that includes real butter, roasted garlic, melted parmesan and shredded mozzarella cheese. Now Subway with Sean and Catherine, a couple whose love story is as unique as the new bread, are giving guests the exclusive opportunity to celebrate Valentine's Day with them at The Joule in Dallas, Texas, and enjoy delicious food including the new Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread sandwiches. Seats are limited, so make your reservation now at subwayvalentinesday.com

"Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread sandwiches on Valentine's Day may seem unconventional, but so is our love story," said Sean Lowe. "We've learned when you stop worrying about the rules, you open yourself up to so many more enjoyable experiences. It's time to make Valentine's Day about the things we love and once you try Subway's new sandwiches you'll know why we are so excited to include in our plans this year."

Can't make it to the Ultimate Valentine's Day experience? Subway has you covered. Head to your local Subway or order online to try the sandwiches before February 28. For more exclusive offers and rewards from Subway, join Subway MyWay™ Rewards and download the app.

For more information, including terms and conditions for eligibility and attendance, visit subwayvalentinesday.com. Those unable to secure a reservation will be able to add their names to a waitlist. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SubCulture®.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from over 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily in the U.S. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

SOURCE Subway Restaurants

Related Links

http://www.subway.com

