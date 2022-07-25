You're Invited: TCP Lighting to Host Exclusive Event to Celebrate New Florida Warehouse

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TCP is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of their brand new Florida warehouse.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, join TCP for a two-day, grand opening event. The celebration will include food and drinks, an iPad raffle each day, plus $50 Visa gift cards for every pre-registered attendee.

Guests can enjoy refreshments while they tour the facility and see the latest lighting innovations from TCP. The event will also provide an opportunity for lighting experts to connect with other industry pros.

Ellis Yan, TCP CEO, and Lesley Matt, TCP Senior Vice President, will attend the event to help welcome guests to the new space and celebrate the new warehouse.

As a vertically integrated lighting manufacturer, TCP's U.S.-based warehouses are part of its overall commitment to producing and delivering the highest quality products.

The lighting industry has not been immune to supply chain challenges as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. By increasing its warehouse ownership, TCP increases its control of distribution to help keep customer projects on track.

"We are so excited for what this new warehouse will mean for our turnaround times," says Matt. "We pride ourselves on our availability to customers, and the Florida warehouse will assist in our commitment to provide top-quality service and deliver top-quality products."

The new Florida warehouse will help to reduce transit times so TCP products arrive to customers more quickly. The location will also offer will call and pickup orders.

The new warehouse, located in Dania Beach, Florida, is one of four U.S.-based warehouses owned by TCP. The other warehouses are located in California, Texas, and Ohio.

"TCP is always pushing for growth, whether that's new lighting innovations or new warehouse locations," says Matt. "We can't wait to celebrate our newest facility with our guests."

TCP's exclusive event will be held July 27 and 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the brand new warehouse, located at 3400 SW 26th Terrace, Dania Beach, FL 33312, Units A05 and A06.

TCP hopes you will join the festivities! Click here to RSVP.

About TCPi, Inc.

Founded in 1993 with its North American headquarters in Aurora, Ohio, Technical Consumer Products, Inc. is a leader in energy- efficient lighting innovations. TCP's extensive product offerings include LED lamps and fixtures, intelligent lighting control solutions and other energy-efficient lighting products. For more information, visit www.tcpi.com .

