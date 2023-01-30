You're Never Too Old to Realistically Make Money on the Internet

Nick James shows you how his successful students did it in his new book Secrets of Six-Figure Earners: Building a $100,000+ Business in Info Publishing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you think you're over the hill to make money online, Nick James has been teaching old dogs new internet marketing tricks to successfully sell information products since 2001.

"Information products such as books, newsletters, software, and training videos are the best things to sell on the internet since there are no inventory costs," said author and internet business coach Nick James. "You can create these products yourself and start with just a $30 website."

You can read the success stories that Nick James had with students in Secrets of Six-Figure Earners: Building a $100,000+ Business in Info Publishing. All proceeds will be donated to the Make-A-Wish foundation. The book features 12 of his students who have each set up their own $100k a year business. "This is not a get-rich-quick scheme. It requires a lot of education and work. If you've done your research properly and there's a demand for your information product, then it could be just a matter of tweaking your product and finding customers and that's what I show you," said James.

If you're committed to hard work, it's possible to make a decent living. James recommends doing research on the product before you start, which he teaches you along with internet marketing tricks.

James is also a mentor, software developer, and internet marketing expert. His career took off after winning the Internet Marketer of The Year award in 2016-2017 and the Outrageous Marketer of The Year award in 2020.

The biggest hurdle he sees for many people starting out is that they give up too easily. It's just like any other business; you need to be committed and start with the right attitude.

For example, David V Peters from Long Island, NY, turned his hobby of writing into a serious internet business after his retirement while following James's mentorship. Now he's having a happy retirement while spending lots of time with his grandchildren.

Amber Jalink from Niagara Falls, Canada, took James' course to boost her business. When her clients started asking her for templates, which had nothing to do with her original business, that's when her business really took off.

"There's an important lesson here, you should always listen to your clients and give them what they want," said James.

Alex Welsh from the U.K., now living in Spain, created an internet based locksmithing course while working as a professional locksmith. Now he makes more money teaching people how to become locksmiths, than by being a locksmith. He gave up his day job.

James' new book is a follow-up to his 2018 book called Six Figures a Year in Info Publishing which shows ordinary people how to sell simple information products online for a profit.

He's also the founder of the Serious About Six Figures internet training course that gives students weekly simple action steps to generate a six-figure income by selling information products through the internet.

"Like everything else in life, there are no guarantees for success, but if you're willing to put in the time and effort, and have the right information product for your niche, you could be just like any one of my successful students. It's up to you," said James.

For further information or to schedule an interview, contact, Nick James at +1 702 605 4149 or [email protected].

