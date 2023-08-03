You're Not Going to Believe This: Blueprint Prep Just Made Its Study App Free for Every Med Student

News provided by

Blueprint Test Preparation LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 13:17 ET

Once again, the education company affirms its commitment to supporting medical professionals over the course of their careers.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Prep, the leading platform for innovative test prep and tutoring solutions, recently announced that it would offer its customizable study planner Blueprint's Med School Study Planner, formerly known as Cram Fighter, to every medical student in the nation, free of charge. The bold initiative follows a partnership Blueprint Prep formed with ten medical schools — including USC Keck, SUNY Upstate, San Juan Bautista, and PONCE — that allowed their students to use Blueprint's Med School Study Planner for free.

As overwhelmingly positive feedback about the initial partnerships came in, Blueprint Prep saw an opportunity to expand access to their Med School Study Planner to all other medical schools, offering the country's aspiring physicians a powerful resource for managing the burden of their exams and coursework.

"We're thrilled that the original partnerships were so successful, and that we now have the chance to give this resource to every med student who wants it," said Matt Riley, Co-Founder and CEO of Blueprint Prep. "This is part of a larger vision for lifelong professional prep — we're trying to transform professional education, so that these vital members of our workforce have the support they need from one end of the learning journey to the other."

Blueprint's Med School Study Planner has been used by thousands of medical school students already, earning average ratings of higher than four-and-a-half stars out of five, and Blueprint Prep's research shows the platform makes users more likely to reach their target exam scores than they would be on their own.

As the average USMLE exam study plan contains more than 650 tasks, Blueprint's Med School Study Planner can spare students hours of tedious work making their study schedules by hand, while also helping them manage expectations and setbacks. The tool contains a full index of the materials needed to pass major med school exams, including the USMLE, COMPLEX, and SHELF exams. With a single click, it divides study materials across an individualized study schedule, giving users a daily task list and drawing on data from thousands of previous schedules to warn users if theirs is too ambitious. Also, Blueprint's Med School Study Planner's rebalance feature can instantly redraw a plan if users fall behind on their daily tasks (which most med students do from time to time).

"Thank you so much. Blueprint's Med School Study Planner is exactly what I needed to make my dedicated study schedule," said one student. "I love how it factored in the specific resources I was using, including the length of videos I had to watch, so I truly had everything I needed to know on one screen. I'm definitely recommending it to everyone!"

Medical school places huge demands on students' time, finances, and organization skills, leaving many stressed, overwhelmed, and unsure how to approach the content they are expected to master. Blueprint Prep hopes that free access to Blueprint's Med School Study Planner will clarify what to study and in what order for the nation's medical students, preparing them for success in the formative stage of their careers and beyond.

To learn more about Blueprint's Med School Study Planner, formerly known as Cram Fighter, features and to read student reviews, visit https://blueprintprep.com/medical/med-school/study-schedule. If you are a faculty member at a medical school and would like to inquire about getting Blueprint's Med School Study Planner for your students, please visit https://blueprintprep.com/medical/institutions.

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its recent acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint Prep leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint Prep has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

SOURCE Blueprint Test Preparation LLC

Also from this source

Blueprint Prep Announces the 2023 Winner of the $20,000 Law School Tuition Scholarship

Blueprint Prep Named "Overall Career Prep Company Of The Year" in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.