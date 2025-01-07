Youreka Launches Template Copilot: Announcing Prompt App Development (PAD) for Enterprise-Scale Operations

Built for Salesforce, Powered by AI, Designed for the Modern Enterprise

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youreka, a leading Salesforce ISV partner, recently introduced Template Copilot, the world's first true Prompt App Development (PAD) solution, purpose-built to transform enterprise workflows into dynamic, offline-ready mobile apps with unprecedented speed and simplicity. Evolving beyond traditional Low-Code Application Development (LCAD) and Rapid Mobile Application Development (RMAD) approaches, Template Copilot represents a new era of app creation, where natural language prompts drive the generation of sophisticated enterprise mobile applications. Powered by advanced AI capabilities, this groundbreaking solution sets a new standard for productivity and scalability across industries.

"By combining the power of AI with Salesforce-native simplicity, Template Copilot empowers organizations to create and deploy mobile forms at lightning speed, enabling smarter, faster, and more connected operations."

Template Copilot empowers enterprises to instantly transform static documents into mobile-ready apps using simple, intuitive prompts such as "Create a health, safety, and environmental inspection for my mobile workers based on the latest industry safety standards and best practices." Another example of its powerful capabilities includes "Convert this home inspection PDF to Spanish and add a new section for HVAC details." By leveraging Template Copilot, organizations can replace manual workflow creation with intelligent, efficient prompts in seconds.

Revolutionizing Enterprise App Creation with Template Copilot

Template Copilot introduces a suite of innovative features designed to meet the complex needs of enterprise organizations:

AI-Powered Migration: Effortlessly transforms static PDFs into dynamic, intelligent templates, automating the migration of existing workflows to Youreka's mobile platform.

Effortlessly transforms static PDFs into dynamic, intelligent templates, automating the migration of existing workflows to Youreka's mobile platform. Prompt-Driven Design: Enables users to build templates from scratch by simply describing their needs in natural language and generating a fully functional, ready-to-deploy template.

Enables users to build templates from scratch by simply describing their needs in natural language and generating a fully functional, ready-to-deploy template. Enterprise-Grade Scalability: Seamlessly supports the most intricate workflows, enabling organizations to operate at-scale across unlimited regions, departments, and use cases.

Seamlessly supports the most intricate workflows, enabling organizations to operate at-scale across unlimited regions, departments, and use cases. No-Code Configuration: Combines an intuitive drag-and-drop editor with automated template generation, allowing users to customize and deploy templates quickly without any coding expertise.

Combines an intuitive drag-and-drop editor with automated template generation, allowing users to customize and deploy templates quickly without any coding expertise. Offline-Ready Functionality: Ensures mobile teams can work without interruption, even in remote locations or areas with limited connectivity.

"Youreka's Template Copilot isn't just a product—it's a paradigm shift for enterprise app development," said Dan Bergner, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Youreka. "By combining the power of AI with Salesforce-native simplicity, Template Copilot empowers organizations to create and deploy mobile forms at lightning speed, enabling smarter, faster, and more connected operations."

With the launch of Template Copilot, Youreka signals a bold step forward in its broader Generative AI vision. This debut innovation sets the stage for a transformative roadmap that will redefine workflow automation, intelligent learning systems, and field service enhancement. Future capabilities aim to take organizations beyond the limits of traditional automation into a new era of AI-powered improvement and augmentation.

"Template Copilot is our first step in helping customers quickly migrate their workflows into Youreka," added Bergner. "We will also focus on enabling businesses to adopt reinforcement learning models that continually refine their operations. Ultimately, our goal is to elevate service delivery by empowering mobile workers with AI-driven insights and tools, creating a smarter and more effective workforce."

Driving Productivity and Innovation Across Industries

From health and life sciences to energy, utilities, property management, public sector and manufacturing, Template Copilot addresses the unique challenges of enterprise-scale mobile workforces. Whether enhancing field service efficiency or optimizing operational workflows, this next-generation solution provides the tools necessary for organizations to innovate and grow.

Discover the Power of PAD with Template Copilot

Template Copilot redefines what's possible for enterprises, delivering faster app creation, streamlined workflows, and unparalleled productivity. To explore how Template Copilot can transform your business, visit Youreka's website .

About Youreka

Youreka, a Dispatch company, is at the forefront of empowering mobile workforces, enabling superior service delivery and operational excellence. Built natively on Salesforce, Youreka integrates seamlessly to support enterprises at scale, delivering smarter workflows across industries like health and life sciences, energy, utilities, property management, public sector and manufacturing. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Youreka and Dispatch are shaping the future of service orchestration, revolutionizing how enterprises, mobile workers, and end customers connect.

