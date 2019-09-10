YourEncore Launches Clinical Center of Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YourEncore, a strategic and technical advisory company serving clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industries, has announced the launch of its Clinical Center of Excellence (CoE). Dr. Adrian Otte, former head of Global Development Operations at both Amgen and Pfizer, provides strategic oversight in the role of Principal for the Clinical CoE, and has built the team of subject matter experts that will bring innovative, highly valuable solutions to YourEncore clients.

If you are interested in working with YourEncore and the new Clinical Center of Excellence, please visit https://www.yourencore.com/clinical/.

"YourEncore was born from a vision to transform the way work gets done, and with the mission to make a difference for patients and consumers by accelerating the development and delivery of quality products essential to empowering healthier, safer and richer lives," said Amy Furlong, YourEncore Chief Operations Officer. "The Clinical CoE is a perfect example of how we are bringing this vision, and this mission, to life. The subject matter experts of this CoE are passionate, accomplished clinical professionals who understand what it takes to effectively innovate clinical programs to ensure that life-changing products reach the patients who need them."

YourEncore developed the Clinical Center of Excellence to provide clients with medical and statistical strategic advisory and operational support solutions needed to innovate how clinical trials are designed and executed from a scientific, operational, and organizational perspective to ensure the best chance of program and study success.

"Clinical professionals are facing unprecedented challenges in the face of increasingly outsourced programs and skyrocketing costs," said Dr. Otte. "Our goal is to help organizations implement programs that can function more nimbly, execute with more efficiency, implement effective risk-based oversight, and ensure compliance and patient safety."

With the launch of the Clinical Center of Excellence, YourEncore will be offering foundational solutions and services customized to the unique needs of the client. These solutions are delivered across multiple service lines including: Drug & Device Development Consulting, Clinical Trial Oversight & Remediation, Pharmacovigilance Planning & Compliance, and Organization Design & Optimization. If you are interested in partnering with YourEncore to help fill a need, visit https://www.yourencore.com/clinical/ or email COE@yourencore.com to learn more.

About YourEncore

Since 2003, YourEncore has been delivering premier strategic and technical advisory services and solutions to the Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industries. Our subject matter experts are experienced industry practitioners – alumni from some of the most respected companies in the world – offering their extensive hands-on experience in solving the same challenges our clients face today, to help them outthink, outpace, and outperform the competition. Our mission is to enable a world of experience to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.yourencore.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

