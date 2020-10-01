YourEncore Launches New Quality Management System Solution for Growing Biopharmaceutical Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YourEncore, a strategic consultancy specializing in Quality, Regulatory, and Clinical challenges in the Life Sciences industry, today announced that the firm has expanded their Quality and Compliance portfolio to include a new Quality Management System (QMS) solution designed specifically to meet the unique needs of growing biopharmaceutical companies.

YourEncore's ReadyQMS™ translates the industry-standard approach for Quality Management Systems into an agile, fit-for-purpose solution designed to ensure cross-functional good regulatory practices without overburdening innovative, but lean, organizations.

"ReadyQMS was developed in response to a critical unmet need identified in the market," said Jane Wood, Principal for the YourEncore Quality Center of Excellence. "It takes the guesswork and legwork out of building a right-sized, risk-based QMS when there are limited internal resources and tight timelines for achieving key development milestones."

ReadyQMS drives immediate value to growing biopharma companies through:

Quick turn Quality systems, including carefully curated templates and tools, focused on Critical-to-Quality and Quality-by-Design

Processes that facilitate the assessment and mitigation of risk, decreasing the potential for costly rework and delays

Templates that guide proper vendor oversight, improving consistency and increasing confidence in the integrity of the data, and results to inform on future development decisions

Access to cross-functional Quality and Operations experts for training, guidance and support

Systems designed to ensure regulatory compliance

Flexible and efficient, ReadyQMS allows growing companies to implement a quality management system designed to meet the demands of today, and then grow with the organization to confidently tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

About YourEncore

Since 2003, YourEncore has been delivering premier strategic and technical advisory services and solutions to the Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industries. Our subject matter experts are experienced industry practitioners – alumni from some of the most respected companies in the world – offering their extensive hands-on experience in solving the same challenges our clients face today, to help them outthink, outpace, and outperform the competition. Our mission is to enable a world of experience to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.yourencore.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

