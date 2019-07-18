YourEncore Launches Regulatory Center of Excellence

INDIANAPOLIS, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- YourEncore, a strategic and technical advisory company serving clients in the life sciences and consumer goods industries, has announced the launch of its Regulatory Center of Excellence (CoE). Joseph Lamendola, Ph.D., former VP of Regulatory Affairs at Bristol-Myers Squibb, has provided strategic oversight in the role of Principal for the Regulatory CoE, and has built the team of subject matter experts that will bring practical, highly valuable solutions to YourEncore clients.

If you are interested in working with YourEncore and the new Regulatory Center of Excellence, please visit https://www.yourencore.com/centersofexcellence/.

"The true power of our business model, of our CoE structure, comes from not only the incredible depth of experience our subject matter experts bring, but also the diversity," said Brad Lawson, YourEncore CEO. "The Regulatory CoE exemplifies this perfectly. Our Regulatory experts have strategic experience supported by multi-disciplinary ready teams to execute on key milestones. They understand what it takes to help our clients accelerate the development of life-changing products and get them in the hands of consumers."

YourEncore developed the Regulatory Center of Excellence to help clients design and implement strategies that effectively aid in reaching important submission milestones at speed, leveraging best practices from a deep bench of expertise.

"Whether the objective is to divest a drug or bring it to market, develop a new chemical entity, generic, or Rx to OTC switch, this team of Regulatory subject matter experts has the experience and acumen to tackle any challenge with speed and accuracy," said Dr. Lamendola.

With the launch of the Regulatory Center of Excellence, YourEncore will be offering foundational solutions and services customized to the unique needs of the client. These solutions are delivered across three service lines, including: Strategic Development, Submissions & Regulatory Operations, and Regulatory Policy & Intelligence. If you are interested in partnering with YourEncore to help fill a need, visit https://www.yourencore.com/centersofexcellence/ or email COE@yourencore.com to learn more.

About YourEncore

Since 2003, YourEncore has been delivering premier strategic and technical advisory services and solutions to the Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industries. Our subject matter experts are experienced industry practitioners – alumni from some of the most respected companies in the world – offering their extensive hands-on experience in solving the same challenges our clients face today, to help them outthink, outpace, and outperform the competition. Our mission is to enable a world of experience to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.yourencore.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

