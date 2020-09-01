YourEncore's Client-Centered Growth Strategy Continues with the Addition of Dr. Jo Ann Horowitz and Anthea Dransfield

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YourEncore, a strategic consultancy specializing in Quality, Regulatory, and Clinical challenges in the Life Sciences industry, announced it has welcomed Dr. Jo Ann Horowitz and Anthea Dransfield to the team. The addition of Dr. Horowitz and Dransfield signal the company's continued commitment to deliver client-focused solutions, powered by industry-leading expertise, to accelerate the development and delivery of life-changing products to patients and consumers worldwide.

Dr. Horowitz joins YourEncore as a Managing Expert of the Clinical Center of Excellence. Prior to joining YourEncore, Dr. Horowitz was the Global Clinical Program Head for Hematology at Novartis. Over her more than 30-year career in Life Sciences, Dr. Horowitz has worked extensively in hematology and oncology drug development in all phases of clinical research, leading cross-functional teams resulting in drug approvals. She is an experienced leader who has worked with regulatory and marketing teams to develop coordinated strategies for transformative therapies with novel mechanisms of action as well as intrapreneurial teams developing gene therapy, monoclonal antibody development, and immunotherapy drugs.

"Jo Ann's incredibly accomplished career is emblematic of her deep and sincere passion for helping patients" said Adrian Otte, Principal for the Clinical Center of Excellence. "I look forward to working with her to continue to pursue that passion by bringing her experience in transformative treatments, such as gene therapy, immunotherapy, cytokine developments and more, to our client organizations. Working together, I know we can help them design and implement innovative strategies for developing and attaining the approval of new and promising treatments that will positively benefit patients across the globe."

Dransfield joins YourEncore as Managing Director of the Quality Center of Excellence. Prior to joining YourEncore, Dransfield was the Senior Director of Quality Management at ProSciento, Inc. With more than 25 years in the life sciences industry as a Quality and Scientific Manager and Director, Dransfield has developed a proven track record for strategic process evaluation and improvement. Over the course of her career, she has been able to streamline processes, increase revenues and efficiencies, and assure compliance across the GxP spectrum to meet and exceed organizational directives.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Anthea to the Quality & Compliance team at YourEncore," said Jane Wood, Principal for the Quality Center of Excellence. "Our clients are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now more than ever, they are relying on us to deliver GxP Quality and Compliance solutions that are grounded in deep experience and up-to-date knowledge of industry and regulatory best practices. Anthea comes with an amazing compliance background and will bring new ideas and expertise to our Center of Excellence."

To learn more about YourEncore's Clinical, Quality and Regulatory solutions, please visit www.yourencore.com.

About YourEncore

Since 2003, YourEncore has been delivering premier strategic and technical advisory services and solutions to the Life Sciences and Consumer Goods industries. Our subject matter experts are experienced industry practitioners – alumni from some of the most respected companies in the world – offering their extensive hands-on experience in solving the same challenges our clients face today, to help them outthink, outpace, and outperform the competition. Our mission is to enable a world of experience to make a difference in the world. For more information, visit www.yourencore.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

