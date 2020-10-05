Your.MD closes $30 million Series A round led by RB to grow its self-care platform Healthily

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

RB invests in Your.MD's mission to create a new 'pre-primary care' global market that brings free, medically-approved self-care to people before they need to contact their GP

Your.MD, creators of the medical-grade, augmented intelligence self-care app Healthily , to accelerate its current digital self-care platform with a series of clinically-validated 'health hubs'

Power trio from tech giants Uber and PayPal recruited to drive growth

Leading global consumer health, hygiene and nutrition company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has invested additional funds into pre-primary care hub, Your.MD, as the global self-care platform reports exponential user growth of 350% over the last 12 months.

The investment follows an initial round of funding led by RB and existing shareholders in 2019. As part of the now-completed Series A funding round, the investment will enable the brand to expand its reach across markets, including the UK, India and the US.

Founded in 2015, Your.MD, was the first company to combine augmented intelligence with medically validated information, giving individuals personalised and relevant health tools and support — all in one place — to enable them to self-care when appropriate.

"After an incredible year of growth, RB is delighted to strengthen our partnership with Your.MD to deliver better self-care access and tools for consumers all over the world. We are excited to see the global expansion of the Healthily app, which will create immersive, digital-first experiences for consumers," said Arjun Purkayastha, Senior Vice President — eRB at RB.

In the last year, Your.MD has seen significant traction after launching its COVID-19 Symptom Mapper , that helps people compare their symptoms against global norms — gathering valuable data to help researchers including Imperial College London and NHSx understand the virus.

In September, Healthily introduced its first co-branded app in India , together with Dettol, one of the leading global brands in health and hygiene. Healthily with Dettol is a medically-validated, safe, immersive experience that gives consumers the resources to take control of their health.

"We're delighted that our platform is growing from strength to strength and continues to attract best-in-class international partners that share our vision. Our relentless work toward democratising access to personalised healthcare information is progressing at pace and thanks to our strategic partnership with RB we are one step closer to reaching this ambitious, yet achievable, goal," said CEO, Matteo Berlucchi.

Driving this work, is newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer, Jonathon Carr-Brown, former MD of NHS Choices, CEO Matteo Berlucchi and one of the UK's most senior GPs, Professor Maureen Baker, Your.MD Chief Medical Officer. Three new senior hires are Geraldine Butler-Wright, (PayPal, Imperial College) as Chief People & Culture Officer, David Gross (Canon) as Chief Digital Officer and rising star Dan Kaziyev, previously at Uber, who takes on the role of Head of Data and Insights.

