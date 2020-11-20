YourMedicare℠ Donates 1M Meals to Feeding America®

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YourMedicare.com, LLC, has topped its 2020 goal of providing one million meals to Feeding America®. As of Nov. 20, YourMedicare has helped donate in excess of 1,010,270 meals to the nation's largest domestic hunger relief program.

YourMedicare, a national, non-government organization, is dedicated to helping provide Medicare beneficiaries with the information they need to learn, compare and decide on their Medicare options.

Starting in October 2019, every effective insurance enrollment an agent submitted through the YourMedicareSM Enrollment Center resulted in the organization providing 10 meals to seniors, veterans, children and families in need. For 2020, Matthew Graham, YourMedicare's program leader, set the aggressive goal of donating one million meals.

The YourMedicare Enrollment Center is a multi-carrier platform that allows agents to compare, quote and enroll their clients all in one convenient place. Often averaging one enrollment every 60 seconds for 12 hours straight each day, the YourMedicare Enrollment Center has positioned itself as an essential resource for productive and forward-thinking insurance agents.

"In 12 months, we succeeded in reaching our 1 million-meal goal," said Graham. "We were able to achieve our goal due to the support of independent agents who use the YourMedicare Enrollment Center as their go-to platform for enrolling beneficiaries into Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans."

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn has brought into clear focus the need for the services Feeding America provides. However, more work is needed to help people who need it most, especially senior populations.

According to Graham, YourMedicare understands the challenges facing the senior population, which was the genesis of the program. "Our partnership with Feeding America is an additional way to support people who struggle with hunger by providing nourishing food to people who need it most," he said.

Sixty-three percent of senior households served by the Feeding America network are forced to choose between food and medical care. And as the baby boomer generation ages, the number of seniors facing hunger is only expected to increase.

Individuals can visit www.YourMedicareFeedsAmerica.com and continue to make online donations, or contact Matt Graham and the YourMedicare team at [email protected] for more information on how to access the YourMedicare Enrollment Center.

About YourMedicare.com, LLC

YourMedicare.com, LLC is a national non-government, independent marketing organization dedicated to helping provide individuals with the information they need to learn, compare and decide on their Medicare options. The organization provides agent and consumer resources, including the YourMedicare Enrollment Center, which is a multi-carrier platform that allows agents to compare, quote, and enroll their clients all in one place.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on http://www.facebook.com/FeedingAmerica or follow us on http://www.twitter.com/FeedingAmerica.

SOURCE YourMedicare

Related Links

https://yourmedicare.com

