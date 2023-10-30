YourMembership AMS Announces Technology Partnership with Global Nonprofit Tides Center

As a recommended vendor for Tides, YourMembership is positioned to help organizations streamline workflows and enhance their member experience.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands is proud to announce an official partnership between YourMembership AMS and Tides, a renowned nonprofit and philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing social change around the world.

YourMembership AMS was vetted through an extensive review process to become a recommended technology vendor for Tides projects who are looking to easily manage membership activities, boost member engagement, and increase non-dues revenue.

Tides is "a philanthropic partner and nonprofit accelerator dedicated to building a world of shared prosperity and social justice," and their "comprehensive and scalable solutions adapt with each impact goal." Tides offers solutions – including infrastructure and expertise – for impact investors, social change leaders, individual donors, foundations, corporate partners, and social purpose real estate, and more.

"We are so thrilled to partner with Tides, not only because they're doing such important work, but also because we're excited to help improve member management and boost revenue for many of their fantastic projects," said Quinn Hoffman, General Manager of YourMembership by Community Brands. "When an organization can streamline processes and improve the member experience, their staff will feel the relief of reduced workloads. And that's a direct way to drive bigger, faster community impact, which is a big win for everyone."

To learn more about the partnership, please visit https://www.yourmembership.com/partnerships/tides-ym/ 

With 25 years of experience, YourMembership is an all-in-one Association Management Software provider that empowers small to mid-sized organizations associations to amplify their impact with trustworthy membership management, an intuitive user-friendly interface, and a highly valuable online member community. Backed by Community Brands, YourMembership is part of the connected network of solutions designed to drive association growth, engagement, professional development, and revenue.

At a free webinar on November 7, YourMembership's Justin Deragon will share details about how an affordable all-in-one AMS can benefit organizations seeking reliable membership management and an exceptional opportunity to build a valuable online community that directly improves the member experience. Join the live demonstration to learn how to:

  • Promote instant and continuous engagement using members' social interactions
  • Retain membership through an easy sign-up and auto-renewal functionality
  • Effectively configure multi-tiered membership models for members and non-members

Register for the webinar today https://www.yourmembership.com/lp/tides-ymams/.

About Community Brands

Community Brands amplifies the impact of over 50,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries. Associations, nonprofits, and K-12 schools rely on our software and services to solve their most critical challenges: engage the people they serve, simplify operations, and grow revenue. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, education, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our family of brands is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

