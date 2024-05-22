YourMembership by Community Brands Announces New Partnership with Data Sangria by AMS Geek

The strategic collaboration will provide enhanced software integrations designed to increase efficiencies and capabilities for associations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YourMembership by Community Brands is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Data Sangria by AMS Geek, which marks a significant industry milestone by combining the forces of two innovative organizations committed to enhancing data portability and integration solutions for purpose-driven organizations.

By partnering with Data Sangria by AMS Geek's cutting-edge iPaaS platform, YourMembership by Community Brands is poised to offer its customers an enriched data ecosystem that can more seamlessly connect across their technology stack, thereby facilitating a more efficient and effective management of association activities.

YourMembership AMS, part of the Community Brands family of connected solutions, is an affordable all-in-one membership management software designed to help small to mid-sized organizations deliver great member experiences and ease their workload. Data Sangria, the premier iPaaS solution developed by AMS Geek, aims to redefine data portability and lower the entry barrier for organizations to have a more integrated ecosystem of association technologies.

The partnership between YourMembership and Data Sangria also reinforces the importance of superior integration solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the thousands of associations that YourMembership supports around the world. By partnering with Data Sangria's cutting-edge iPaaS platform, YourMembership is poised to offer its customers an enriched data ecosystem that can more seamlessly connect across their technology stack, thereby facilitating a more efficient and effective management of association activities.

Learn how new API integration options help organizations accomplish more, even with a small staff, at a webinar on May 29, 2024, 1pm ET.

"This partnership is a pivotal moment because it accelerates our vision, and we are excited to see how our combined efforts will benefit the broader community through this partnership," said Benjamin Muscolino, Founder & CEO of AMS Geek, the creator of Data Sangria. "We've worked closely with Community Brands for many years and served hundreds of customers together. They're an impressive organization with truly good people there, so it means a lot to have them trust in us and formally recommend us to power more YourMembership customer integrations."

YourMembership AMS

All-in-one AMS serving small- to mid-size associations for over 25 years

Trusted by 25 million members and 1 in 4 association professionals

Cloud-based solution accessible anytime on any device

Includes modern, built-in online community

Increased staff efficiency with automated daily tasks

Data Sangria

Integrates with over 25 CRM, email, fundraising, events, and LMS platforms

Consolidates data from multiple applications and solutions into one system

Cloud-based, secure solution

Eliminates the cost of custom endpoint to endpoint integrations

User-friendly, simple interface with open architecture

Better metrics validating your data is flowing

"Community Brands has one of the most impressive partner ecosystems across our family of brands, so we're selective about formalizing partnerships. After seeing the positive impact Data Sangria and the AMS Geek team have had on our customers over the years, it made sense to formally endorse them as an integration partner," said Quinn Hoffman, General Manager of YourMembership. "This partnership is a testament to our joint commitment to providing customers with the best possible solutions and partner options to exceed their goals. With Data Sangria's innovative iPaaS platform, we are setting a new standard for what our customers can achieve with their data."

To learn more, attend the webinar on May 29, 2024, 1pm ET, featuring YourMembership's General Manager, Quinn Hoffman, and Data Sangria founder, Benjamin Muscolino. [Register today: https://www.yourmembership.com/resources/webinars/decoding-apis-with-data-sangria/]

About YourMembership AMS by Community Brands

Community Brands amplifies the impact of over 50,000 purpose-driven organizations in over 30 countries by providing connected technology solutions designed to enhance engagement, streamline operations, and boost revenue. With over 25 years of experience, YourMembership by Community Brands helps small to mid-sized organizations deliver exceptional member experiences and simplify workloads with its industry-leading SaaS-based association management software. Built with reliability at the core and strategically focused on events, education, careers, fundraising, financials, and operations, our family of brands is bound by a common purpose to serve the organizations that make our communities a better place to live. Learn more at communitybrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Data Sangria by AMS Geek

Data Sangria, an innovative Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) brought to you by AMS Geek, is revolutionizing data portability for mission-based organizations. With a focus on seamless integration of tech stacks, Data Sangria empowers businesses to optimize their operational strategies effortlessly. AMS Geek, a leader in association management consulting solutions, is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency of mission-driven organizations through innovative products and services. Learn more about Data Sangria at www.datasangria.com and discover how AMS Geek is shaping the future of association management at www.amsgeek.com. Data Sangria and AMS Geek are a subsidiary of AssociationWire LLC, a holding company based out of Virginia and wholly owned by its founder, Benjamin Muscolino. Learn more at datasangria.com.

Media contacts: [email protected] and [email protected]

