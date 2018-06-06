Yours For The Taking: DC Shoes Introduces New Franchise

"We've been blown away by the reception to this franchise and have worked relentlessly to build a compelling collection that effectively represents both our authentic design language and the style demands of our next-generation consumers," says Global GM of DC Shoes, Mike Jensen. "They want a sneaker that can adapt to their personal style and handle whatever situation their day might throw at them. And we've delivered that with the E. Tribeka. They don't want us to define it for them. The style, the function…it's theirs for the taking."

As a major milestone of the brand's new leadership and go-forward vision, DC will launch the first phase of a global campaign entitled "Yours For The Taking" in a coordinated effort aligned with the release of the E. Tribeka franchise. Designed to inspire an entrepreneurial, albeit rebellious, take on self-expression, the campaign celebrates the many facets of creative culture through the eyes of skateboarders, artists, musicians, and thought-leaders. With an unfolding episodal content franchise, a robust global media plan, widespread influencer activation, and a series of consumer events, Yours For The Taking will continue to grow in scale through 2018 and 2019. The campaign pushes its millennial and GenZ audiences to reject the status quo life-mapping they've been handed in favor of personal vision and drive.

The launch of the E. Tribeka embodies a fearless new chapter for DC as the brand turns towards the future and bridges its authentic skate roots to its expanded lifestyle and streetwear universe. Like the campaign surrounding it, this skateable lifestyle shoe's definition is completely up to the wearer. It offers all-day, all-style urban versatility with clean, confident, and forthright design language and construction. The all-day hustle is empowered further with a 3-rubber dynamic grip outsole, a premium Ortholite sockliner, and a full-grain paneled upper with moisture-wicking technology. While collection-worthy, this sneaker is meant to be worn – often.

The E. Tribeka will begin to roll out on June 6 with reasonable scale – including Journey's and Zumiez – and will be available in a range of colors.

Men's available colorways include Black Camo (in partnership with world-renowned camouflage maker Multicamä), Burgundy Tan, Camo, Black Gradient, Red, Pine, White Silver, Royal, Navy, and Pewter. Women's available colorways include Cheetah Print, Peach Parfait, Navy, Red and Grey Pink. Finally, DC skate team member John Shannahan will launch his version of a white and red style complete with complimentary apparel in late September.

The E. Tribeka will retail between $90.00-$100.00 and will be available at select retailers and www.dcshoes.com.

About DC Shoes, Inc.

Founded in 1994 by Ken Block and Damon Way, DC quickly grew as a leader in skateboarding shoes. Today DC is the lifestyle brand amplifying street and skate culture that promotes individuality through distinctive footwear and apparel stories. Rooted in skate, our product line has expanded to include men's, women's and kid's lifestyle and skateboarding shoes, apparel, snowboards, snowboard boots, outerwear, and accessories.

