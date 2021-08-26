YourSix Inc. Earns Multiple Top Rankings from Inc. Magazine

"It's a big deal to us that we are part of the Inc. 5000 and the Vet100." Tweet this

YourSix also ranked #12 on the 2021 Vet100 List, a newer ranking designed in partnership with Inc. 5000 to honor the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned or operated Businesses in America.

"It's a big deal to us that we are part of the Inc. 5000 and the Vet100," said YourSix CEO Eric Styles. "As representatives of our economy's most important business segment - independent businesses - this kind of recognition is pure validation of the hard work and passion our team brings to each customer interaction."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About YourSix Inc.

YourSix is an award-winning, service-disabled veteran-owned Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSix solution represents the convergence of video surveillance, access control, IP audio and video monitoring delivered through a unified cloud platform. YourSix is changing the industry with its open standards-based platform, providing operational intelligence and security advancements powered by machine learning/artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. In 2021, Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranked YourSix Inc. No. 208 in America. For more information, visit www.yoursix.com.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit https://www.inc.com/

For more information, please contact:

Tracey Boucher Brown, Director of Marketing

763.269.8660

[email protected]

SOURCE YourSix Inc.

