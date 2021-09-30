YourSix Inc. Launches YourSixOS Visual Intelligence Platform

"This solution was born out of understanding what our customers actually need: visual intelligence," said YourSix CTO Jacob Hengel. Tweet this

The new platform centers around a single-pane-of-glass management dashboard with a responsive interface, broad customization options, and robust permission profiles. Improvements to responsiveness over industry standards ensure faster and more intuitive on-demand access to visual intelligence from anywhere. An upgraded search function, mobile alerts, and advanced analytics round out the improved feature set of the new, modern platform.

Recognizing that intelligence represents tremendous value as a target for cybercriminals, the team also enhanced security features across the platform. From brute-force protection and breached-password detection to adaptive MFA and suspicious-IP throttling, the new YourSixOS presents a cloud-native mindset to the inherent security risks in 21st-century SaaS solutions.

In line with YourSix's history of innovative, cloud-based security solutions, the new YourSixOS platform empowers users to see deeper into their business, from traditional intrusion detection and event triggers to AI-empowered insights into operational efficiencies.

About YourSix Inc.

YourSix is an award-winning Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSix solution represents the convergence of surveillance, access control, audio, sensors, artificial intelligence, and monitoring delivered through a unified cloud platform. YourSix is transforming the industry with its open standards-based platform, providing visual intelligence and security advancements powered by machine learning/artificial intelligence.

YourSix was founded in 2015 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2020 and 2021, Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranked YourSix Inc., No. 134 and 208 respectively, in America. For more information, visit www.yoursix.com.

