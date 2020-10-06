YourSix Inc. Names Channel Chief

As Channel Chief, Mr. Worcester will oversee YourSix's channel sales strategy and execution. He will be responsible for channel account management teams across all geographies. Mr. Worcester joins the leadership team, reporting to CEO Eric Styles.

"Ken brings a wealth of channel experience and knowledge to the YourSix team," said Mr. Styles. "His ability to recognize talent and build diverse, successful channel teams will be instrumental in our continued growth."

"I'm excited to help bring the YourSix SmartSecure platform to the channel," said Mr. Worcester. "I am eager to join an innovative and industry-changing team."

Before joining YourSix Inc., Mr. Worcester served as Vice President Indirect Sales, Commercial and Residential Programs at WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, where he oversaw the strategic direction of channel programs and sales. Mr. Worcester also served as Vice President/General Manager at tw telecom. He spent over 11 years at Integra Telecom serving in several leadership capacities, including Vice President, Indirect Sales; Senior Vice President of Colorado; Senior Vice President of Minnesota & North Dakota; and Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Worcester received his Bachelor of Business Administration and Management from North Dakota State University.

About YourSix Inc.

YourSix is an award-winning, service-disabled veteran-owned Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSix solution represents the convergence of video surveillance, access control, IP audio and video monitoring delivered through a unified cloud platform. YourSix is changing the industry with its open standards-based platform, providing operational intelligence and security advancements powered by machine learning/artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, YourSix was named Axis Communications Cloud Provider of the Year in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranked YourSix Inc. No. 134 in America, No. 1 in Security, and No. 1 in Minnesota. For more information, visit www.yoursix.com.

For more information, please contact:

Tracey Boucher Brown, Marketing Manager

763.269.8660

[email protected]

SOURCE YourSix Inc.

