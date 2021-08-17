YourSix Inc. Opens Global Center of Excellence in Sweden

"Having a global footprint is a vital next step in our mission to change how physical security is delivered." Tweet this

"As a disruptor in the physical security marketplace, we pride ourselves on delivering a superior service that earns our clients' trust every single day," said YourSix CTO Jacob Hengel. "Having a global footprint is a vital next step in our mission to change how physical security is delivered and experienced, and this new Center of Excellence achieves that for us."

The new center's initial team of six, including Weiland and System Architect, Johan Fagerström, represent 30+ years of experience and are well equipped to secure customers' assets while providing mission-critical analytics around the globe. Hengel attributes much of the company's success as a pioneer in the PSaaS market to the culture of integrity and accountability that puts people and purpose ahead of processes.

"I'm excited to be part of YourSix AB," said Torbjörn Weiland. "I'm confident the team here at our Center of Excellence will enhance our Cloud VMS offering anywhere we deploy, worldwide. And, we're going to have fun doing it, too!"

As a key service in YourSix's cloud-based security surveillance portfolio, Cloud VMS leverages analytics to respond to event triggers, such as loitering detection, zone crossing, intrusion detection and other unique video analytics.

YourSix is an award-winning, service-disabled veteran-owned Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSix solution represents the convergence of video surveillance, access control, IP audio and video monitoring delivered through a unified cloud platform. YourSix is changing the industry with its open standards-based platform, providing operational intelligence and security advancements powered by machine learning/artificial intelligence.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, YourSix was named Axis Communications Cloud Provider of the Year in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, ranked YourSix Inc. No. 134 in America, No. 1 in Security, and No. 1 in Minnesota. For more information, visit www.yoursix.com.

