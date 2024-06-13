YourSix Inc. Secures $10.5 Million in Series A Funding Led by Vocap Partners to Extend Leadership Position in Cloud Physical Security

Funding to accelerate growth and fuel ongoing enhancements to the YourSixOS unified platform

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YourSix Inc., a leader in cloud physical security solutions, announced today that it has raised $10.5 million in Series A funding, led by Vocap Partners and joined by Eastside Partners. This investment is poised to accelerate growth, broaden market presence, and further its vision of transforming the delivery of commercial physical security solutions.

"We are extremely proud to have secured this substantial investment," said Eric Styles, CEO of YourSix Inc. "In Vocap, we've found more than just a financial investor; they bring invaluable strategic support that aligns perfectly with our vision. With their partnership, we can build on our trusted role in guiding partners and customers in their transition from on-premise to cloud solutions, ensuring our mutual success."

"YourSix's team of industry experts and technologists deliver a modern, cloud-native physical security solution that uniquely meets the demands of a rapidly emerging 'as-a-service' market," said Emery Waddell, Principal at Vocap Partners. "Their innovation is evident in their low latency, low bandwidth device-to-cloud methodology, scalability, and ease of use, as well as their channel-first go-to-market, all of which have established them as a trusted partner in the industry's transition to modern cloud solutions. We look forward to working with Eric and his industry-leading team to help YourSix achieve its full potential."

YourSix will use the funds from this round to support broader market penetration and accelerate the industry leading YourSixOS platform. With this investment, YourSix is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth and solidify its standing as a trusted security partner.

About YourSix Inc.

YourSix is an award-winning Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSixOS direct-to-cloud, unified platform leverages a unique convergence of surveillance, access control, audio, sensors, artificial intelligence, and monitoring to deliver a modern, cloud-native physical security solution. To learn more, visit www.yoursix.com.

About Vocap Partners

Vocap Partners provides capital, connections, and operational know-how to emerging B2B software and healthcare IT companies with disruptive potential. With offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Vero Beach, Florida, Vocap has a strong track record of building and realizing value alongside entrepreneurs. To learn more, visit www.vocappartners.com.

About Eastside Partners

Eastside Partners is a growth equity firm that backs management teams who are building exceptional products and services. Since 2005, the firm has invested more than $250 million, focusing on B2B SaaS, Healthcare, and Tech-Enabled Services companies. Eastside's investment strategy is focused on companies whose culture always puts the customer first. To learn more, visit www.eastsidepartners.com.

