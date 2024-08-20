YourSix Inc. Welcomes Industry Leader Ryan Gregory as Vice President of Sales & Growth

Industry Expert to Drive Sales and Growth Strategies, Enhancing Market Presence

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YourSix Inc., a leader in cloud physical security solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Ryan Gregory as Vice President of Sales & Growth. Gregory brings industry experience and a proven track record of building successful teams. With multiple positions held in sales and business development, focusing on technology innovation, product management, service creation, and go-to-market strategies, he is a valuable addition to YourSix.

Ryan Gregory, VP, Sales & Growth Who is YourSix?

Eric Styles, CEO of YourSix Inc., expressed his enthusiasm about the new hire: "We are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the YourSix team. His proven leadership and extensive industry experience make him a perfect addition. We are confident he will drive our sales and growth strategies to new heights, further solidifying YourSix's position as a market leader."

Gregory also shared his excitement about joining YourSix: "It's an honor to be part of a company with such tremendous growth potential and a cutting-edge cloud-native approach to physical security solutions. I'm excited to contribute to this innovative team and eager to help drive our growth while delivering exceptional customer experiences."

By continuing to add high-level talent to the team, YourSix is poised for continued success and growth, leveraging expertise to expand market reach and enhance customer relationships.

About YourSix Inc.

YourSix is an award-winning Physical Security as a Service (PSaaS) provider. The YourSixOS direct-to-cloud, unified platform leverages a unique convergence of surveillance, access control, audio, sensors, artificial intelligence, and monitoring to deliver a modern, cloud-native physical security solution. To learn more, visit www.yoursix.com.

SOURCE YourSix Inc.