YOURspace - Producer of Most Versatile Pod Announces Quick Ship & New Website

FORT WAYNE, Ind. , April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YOURspace, powered by Highmark TechSystems, has launched its new website. Originally marketed as pandemic-era privacy pods, the market for YOURspace is growing as people recognize the need for quiet and privacy, particularly those returning to an open space office environment.

Post this When you need privacy and quiet, YOURspace pods are the way to go!

YOURspace pods have also found homes with libraries, educational institutions, and many public spaces. ADA-accessible YOURspace pods are installed in residential and corporate locations for safe, private work and learning spaces. They fill needs in markets such as education and public spaces like airports, libraries, sports centers, and hotels. The privacy and quiet of the pods are ideal for meeting a wide range of needs, from gamers to neurodiverse individuals.

YOURspace pods are available in any footprint to accommodate single or multi-person occupancy for individual privacy or collaborative meeting spaces. This is possible because they are based on a proprietary extrusion and infill system developed by U.S.-based Highmark, which makes modular single and multi-level structures for indoor and outdoor events. Highmark saw the potential to use its exhibit systems technology for YOURspace, designing flexible configurations.

The Quick Ship pods can be delivered within 2-4 weeks. Standard features include sound dampening, ADA compliance, integrated ventilation, integrated charging ports, dimmable lighting, optional whiteboard, and optional half walls.

YOURspace pods can be customized to match any need, décor, or space. They are available in a wide variety of finishes and infills to complement any environment. Because, unlike competitive products, YOURspace pods are manufactured in the US—Fort Wayne, Indiana—YOURspace offers the fastest turnaround of any pod on the market. The new website showcases the many possibilities for using YOURspace pods, including various configurations and aesthetic options. Visit https://yourspaceinc.com/now.

For more information, visit www.yourspaceinc.com or call (260) 241-3432.

