YourStory by Michael Pickett Creates Custom Love Story Books for Couples, Announces Inaugural Holiday Giveaway

Company celebrates its launch by giving first-of-its-kind service to a deserving couple.

ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourStory by Michael Pickett, which offers a first-of-its-kind custom love story book writing service, launches by announcing its inaugural Holiday Giveaway. To produce its custom love story books, YourStory interviews a couple about how they met and fell in love, then writes that story into a narrative in the style of a novel or memoir and prints it in a hand-crafted, heirloom-quality book. For its inaugural Holiday Giveaway, YourStory is seeking nominations of a deserving couple who will receive their custom love story book for free.

Love Story Book Close-up

The winning couple must be in a committed relationship and have some other quality that makes them deserving, such as overcoming extraordinary adversity, dedicating their lives to improving their community or the world, or otherwise doing something that makes them worth championing. YourStory is accepting nominations through December 24th. Nominations can be made at https://yourstorybymp.com/2022-holiday-giveaway/ .

"We are so excited to launch our service with this giveaway," says YourStory founder Michael Pickett. "Everyone loves a good story and the best story that most of us will ever live through is our own love story. We couldn't be more proud to preserve the love story of a deserving couple in one of our breathtakingly written, exquisitely designed, custom made books."

Each love story book is bound in linen or leather, is printed on ultra-thick, lay-flat pages, and runs to about 50 pages in length. The couple that wins the Holiday Giveaway will receive a complimentary leather upgrade and various other add-ons in a package valued at over $2,500.

Mr. Pickett has been thinking of launching this venture for over a decade. "When I was in college, I didn't have money to buy wedding gifts for my friends and roommates who were getting married," he says, "so I offered to write their love stories and print them in nice little print-on-demand books." He says that each book brought at least one person to tears. "Sometimes it was the bride-to-be, sometimes it was the mother of the bride-to-be, and sometimes it was even the groom-to-be, but you could always count on someone shedding tears of joy when reading about their love story." After seeing how meaningful these stories were to his friends, he's been trying to figure out how to offer it to more people ever since.

YourStory launched earlier this year and plans to conduct a giveaway every year around the holiday season.

About YourStory by Michael Pickett

YourStory by Michael Pickett produces heirloom-quality love story books for couples. Learn more at https://yourstorybymp.com .

Contact:

Michael Pickett

YourStory by Michael Pickett

617-653-4780

[email protected]

https://yourstorybymp.com/

