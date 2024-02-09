YourTango Announces Inaugural YourTango Experts Healers and Helpers Virtual Summit

The groundbreaking online event unites and empowers a diverse community of healing professionals in support of their vital work amidst a growing mental health crisis

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango Publishing, Inc., creators of YourTango.com and YourTango Experts, a B2B division supporting healing professionals, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Healers and Helpers Summit, a virtual event scheduled for free broadcast from February 14 - 18, 2024. This world-class event offers registrants free access to 24 hours of programming each day beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST. The event aims to inspire and educate a diverse community of healing professionals, providing talks and masterclasses designed to enhance the vital work practitioners do in the areas of mental health, love and relationships, personal growth, and lifestyle wellbeing.

The event agenda, available at www.HealersandHelpersSummit.com, showcases over 30 leading experts including renowned authors, TED speakers, coaches, and psychologists who share their advice, knowledge, and insights covering everything from healing modalities like talk therapy and improvisation to psychedelics, the myriad ways to positively impact and serve client needs, best practices to address business challenges or advance one's career, and tips for success in building one's influence, expertise, and publishing books, as well as the keys to practice good self-care and avoid burnout. Speakers and co-hosts include Dr. Helen Fisher, Dr. Harville Hendrix and Dr. Helen LaKelly Hunt, Dr. Guy Winch, Marianne Williamson, Terry Real, Sunni Brown, Dr. Cortney Warren, Dr. Ava Cadell, Eli Hardwood, Dr. 1Drea Pennington Wasio, Jaime Bronstein, Larry Michel, Michele Molitor, Orna and Matthew Walters, Andrea Miller, Jonas Koffler, Nicole Williams, Dr. Stan Tatkin, and Dr. Laura Berman, among the more than 30 notable presenters.

The free summit, to be broadcast globally, expects thousands of professionals in various fields to attend, from psychotherapists and relationship coaches to life coaches, workplace facilitators, EMDR practitioners, hypnotherapists, nutritional and health coaches, and yoga teachers. It aims to provide actionable takeaways, powerful strategies, and ways to improve conventional treatment approaches, as well as highlight emerging healing techniques and practices.

Organized into four core tracks, the summit will cover how to empower and grow your business, enhance one's practice and expertise through continuous learning, energize personal growth and self-care, and share ways healing professionals can amplify their impact. A special thematic layer, how we rebuild our emotional core, will address urgent matters of wellbeing, from the growing global mental health crisis to the loneliness epidemic and political polarization.

YourTango founder and CEO Andrea Miller remarked, "We urgently need to unite around our healing professionals and provide world-class training, education, and support. Practitioners serve on the front lines of their communities. They work hard every day to transform lives. The more our heroic healing professionals succeed, the more our society can heal and thrive."

This event marks a significant step for YourTango in its mission to revolutionize relationships and emotional wellness. By connecting healers and helpers with cutting-edge knowledge and expertise, YourTango reaffirms its commitment to making a positive impact on mental health, relationships, and wellbeing.

