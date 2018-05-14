YourTV - Vietnamese Startup Looks to Expand Globally

YourTV Group was founded in 2013 in Vietnam from a wish of helping Mr. Han's close friend, a very talented entertainer to earn an extra income to finance his career in performance by selling his performance video. YourTV was, therefore, at the beginning primarily oriented towards streaming media, video-on-demand from Vietnamese performing artistes, entertainers, content agencies and production companies. Each content creator or organization can own one to several channels on YourTV platform i.e. yourtv.vn where they can display exclusive premium video contents with comprehensive supports from YourTV team. Users, then, can subscribe and watch unlimited video from their favorite channel with the price at only 2.000 VND (~0.088 USD) per day. Thanks to strategic partnership with Vietnam's telco giants all Vietnamese could seamlessly access, make payment to and enjoy their favorite channels via mobile SMS. Customers are even offered free 3G/4G data if videos are watched at their smartphones. Throughout its development YourTV has broadened partnerships with content creators to other aspects of life such as education, travelling, and sports etc.; and produced YourTV original gameshow and concerts. In 2017 YourTV also introduced its updated version with the addition of advertising-supported-livestream channels.

After years of effort YourTV has created its own mark in Vietnam's video-on-demand industry. It is now aiming to turn a Vietnamese phenomenon to a global one. "We are open to adjusting and adapting to the world and turning ourselves into an international peer-to-peer video platform between content creators and end users. Thus, we are sincerely seeking fruitful collaborations with talent content creators and organization regardless of language barriers; and strategic partnerships with telco and payment companies disregarding frontiers. Together we can bring our work to the world," said Mr. Han.

