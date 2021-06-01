Yourway Breaks Ground on Major Expansion At Allentown, PA - Including Phase I Clinical Trials Unit

"Adding this new capacity into Yourway's already unique approach to integrated clinical trial services is the next logical step in the company's commitment to providing unmatched comprehensive support for the clinical trials needs of clients, offering end-to-end support from packaging all the way to courier services under one company," said Gulam Jaffer, Founder and President of Yourway. "As with all services at Yourway, clients benefit from the streamlined management, incredible commitment, and the obvious efficiency with one trusted source."

The new building will include dedicated temperature-controlled production rooms for GMP packaging and clinical trials kitting services, which integrate seamlessly with the storage and distribution and premium courier services under Yourway's model to offer the shortest lead times in the industry. Construction has begun, and 1,000 new pallet locations at 2–8 °C, which was part of phase 1 of the expansion, is complete.

Alongside the increases in capacity for Yourway's most in-demand capabilities, Yourway's new offering will be a ~100-bed state-of-the-art Phase I unit, which will add significant value to Yourway's customers and extend Yourway's integrated support services even further across the clinical trials value chain.

The Allentown, PA site is Yourway's global headquarters and is strategically located for client accessibility close to three major international airports and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is another contributor to the ability to transport clinical materials around the world in hours, not days, and for trials to start quickly.

About Yourway

Yourway is the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager, providing the full range of primary and secondary clinical packaging, ancillary materials sourcing, clinical trials kitting, logistics, storage and distribution, and premium courier services serving the global biopharmaceutical industry, including direct-to-patient (DTP) and direct-from-patient (DFP) services for decentralized clinical trials and temperature-controlled storage and distribution for sensitive materials. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with a global network of fully managed GMP depots worldwide, Yourway is an agile and reliable partner with over 20 years of experience. Visit https://www.yourway.com/

