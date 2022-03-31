YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN JAKOB RIPSHTEIN TO SPEAK AT BENZINGA CANNABIS CAPITAL CONFERENCE IN MIAMI, APRIL 21, 2022

Exclusive Interview

Building a House of Brands, not a House of Cards

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE: HOB) (the "Company" or "YourWay"), a multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, today announced Executive Chairman Jakob Ripshtein will participate in an exclusive interview at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event.

The conference will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in Miami, Florida. Mr. Ripshtein will speak on the conference's final day with moderator Scott Greiper, founder and President of Viridian Capital Advisors. Mr. Ripshtein will be discussing YourWay's strategic vision to build a comprehensive family of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer.

"At YourWay, we are building a House of Brands, not a House of Cards," said Ripshtein. "The cannabis industry might be new, but building brands isn't. Rooted in a history of CPG brand building, YourWay is taking a proven approach to creating a differentiated portfolio of brands empowering consumers with value and variety, brands with reach and access, and retailers with increased demand and traffic. Utilizing decades of branding expertise and an integral understanding of the consumer experience, YourWay builds brands that align to distinct consumer segments, need states and occasions."

Mr. Ripshtein will be speaking at 3:50 p.m. ET on April 21, 2022. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here.

Members of the YourWay management team will also be holding one-on-one investor and discovery meetings throughout the two-day conference.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay Cannabis Brands is a publicly-traded, multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact with sales and operations in Arizona and California. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and supporting our retail partner's house brand strategy, they are dedicated to expanding their reach, remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely align with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com or follow on Twitter at @yourwaycannabis for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

Twitter: @yourwaycannabis

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America is returning to Miami.

The next iteration of the famed Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will gather industry insiders and investors from around the world once again on April 20 and 21 in Miami. Attendees can expect two full days of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, celebrity appearances, and more.

