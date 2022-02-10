YOURWAY CANNABIS BRANDS COMMENCES TRADING ON THE OTCQB VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Broadens audience of investors, allowing YourWay to expand shareholder base and improve awareness, access, and liquidity

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE: HOB) (the "Company" or "YourWay"), a multi-state and consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, today announced the Company's common shares are trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol, "YOURF".

"Listing on the OTCQB is another milestone for YourWay as we continue to broaden awareness of the Company's activities in the United States, including highlighting exciting growth opportunities for the Company," said Jakob Ripshtein, Chairman, Board of Directors, YourWay. "By exposing YourWay to a larger market of investors, we look forward to expanding the Company's shareholder base, and improving awareness, access and liquidity."

YourWay's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "YOUR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and "HOB" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

