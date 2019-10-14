Yourway Mitigates Uncertainty Of Brexit For Clinical Trials In Europe

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway, the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager in the industry, announced its establishment of a new location within the European Union providing storage and distribution services, including secondary packaging capabilities, located 40 minutes from the Vienna, Austria airport in Bratislava, Slovakia. This move was designed to ensure uninterrupted support for clients' trials in both the UK and mainland Europe if the United Kingdom leaves the EU on the current deadline of October 31st, especially in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"The new location in Europe mitigates the uncertainty of Brexit for our clients, in order to service their clinical trial needs. It includes Qualified Person (QP) release services within Europe prior to release for use in a Clinical Trial, as required by Clinical Trial Directive 2001/20/EC and Annex 13 to the European GMP Guide," said Yourway President and Founder, Gulam Jaffer.

"Through our Project Managers and QP release personnel, and use of our global network of GMP depots, we can assure safe and timely delivery of clinical trial materials to patients," he added.

Yourway provides a full range of temperature-controlled solutions designed to protect clinical trial shipments from the time an order is received through to delivery on time for patient dosing protocols. It is also the only truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager, offering a faster and more efficient integrated supply chain with no differences in quality to traditional multi-provider models in this market.

About Yourway

Yourway is a truly integrated premium courier and clinical packager offering integrated clinical trial supply chain solutions encompassing a full range of primary and secondary clinical packaging, logistics, storage and distribution and premium courier services for the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with additional strategic locations worldwide, Yourway is a flexible and reliable logistics partner with over 20 years of experience. Visit https://www.yourway.com/

