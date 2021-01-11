YourZooki Reveals the UK's First Liposomal Collagen Supplement

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YourZooki is the first marine collagen supplement in the UK to use Liposomes, which have long been used in the pharmaceutical industry to increase absorption and effectiveness. The popular wellness brand launched their Liposomal collagen supplement online and sold out within hours.

The family-run British brand has attracted a cult celebrity following including Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Jungle Queen Georgia Toffolo. Multi-award-winning celebrity aesthetician Dr. Nina Bal also recommends YourZooki's Marine Collagen supplement "to every single one of my patients" and says it is a "groundbreaking collagen drink for whoever is looking to maintain or restore young-looking, hydrated skin and a healthy body."

Collagen supplements, which have exploded in popularity over the last year, are taken for a variety of health reasons. Dr. Nina Bal says collagen "is a structural protein present in our body, not only in the skin but also in the nails and hair. It is an essential component in healthy and young-looking skin, which unfortunately depletes from the age of 25."

The delicious Citrus Lime flavoured Collagen Zooki contains an impressive 5000mg of Marine Collagen per serving. Their science-backed absorption method uses the same Liposomal encapsulation technology that has long been used in the pharmaceutical industry in popular health supplements such as Vitamin C and the master-antioxidant Glutathione.

Nutritional therapist Amanda Callenberg explains why the brand opted for "Marine" collagen, rather than the typical sources of cow and pig. "Marine collagen primarily contains type 1 collagen, the most prevalent type of collagen within the body, with a little type 3 collagen and a whole range of different amino acids. Marine collagen is also easier for the body to absorb compared to other sources such as bovine or porcine."

Their success follows a global trend in increased spending on health and wellness products as consumers switch to spending more on looking after their health, with six in 10 pledging to take better care of their health and seven in 10 now taking vitamin supplements.

Collagen Zooki is an advanced supplement that supports collagen formation from within, making it the ideal supplement for those living an active lifestyle and who endeavour to take better care of their skin, hair, nails, muscles and overall joint health. Each sachet contains 5000mg of Liposomal Hydrolysed Marine Collagen and 30mg of Vitamin C:

Vitamin C: Helps to synthesise the formation of collagen in the body. It is dairy, gluten & soy-free, non-GMO, made with 100% natural ingredients, and free from alcohol

Hydrolysed: The collagen is hydrolysed into smaller pieces to make it easier for our body to absorb

Liposomal delivery: "Advantages of liposomal encapsulation include accelerated intestinal absorption, increased stability of the pharmaceutical, protection of the gut from potentially irritating agents, and greater bioavailability of the pharmaceutical"

According to the European Food Standards Agency, collagen supports the normal function of the skin, cartilage, tendons, bones, teeth and gums, and also supports the maintenance of muscles.

The Blackpool-based brand has proven popular in the UK and abroad being stocked in just a few premium stores, including Harrods, Selfridges and John Bell & Croyden, to now being stocked nationwide in Holland & Barrett, Boots and GNC in America. Collagen Zooki can be purchased for £22.99 online at www.yourzooki.com. Their product range also includes Omega 3 Zooki, Vitamin C Zooki and CBD oil.

