YouScience Achieves Significant Business Momentum in 2021 Fueled by Employer Demand for Aptitude-Aligned Candidates and Individuals Seeking to Validate Skills

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YouScience , the only fully-integrated platform provider of highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, announced new business milestones revealing strong company momentum, customer, and employers participating in the Platform growth in 2021.

Notably, the company launched Employer Connections earlier this year adding more than 260 organizations. With Employer Connections, skilled prospective employees who complete a YouScience Discovery aptitude test are matched with organizations of all types and sizes – from Nissan and Bobcat, to Monroe County Sheriff and Estee Lauder – looking for their talents and skills.

Employer Connections is significant for organizations seeking to build their future talent pipelines because it allows skilled prospective employees to be matched to companies based on the organizations' need and the individual's natural talents, certifications and interests. This is especially vital amid the mass exodus of individuals quitting their jobs in the past few years, labeled 'The Great Resignation.' According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , a record 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September 2021 alone. The number of unfilled jobs remained at 11 million in October 2021.

"I signed up [with YouScience] because I believe in young people being able to look at aptitude scores and follow appropriate educational pathways that lead to a career of interest. Students today are not aware of the opportunities available to them in modern manufacturing plants," said Wayne Ellington, CMRP of Nissan. "Through YouScience Discovery, students can determine their personal aptitude and in turn be connected to real-world careers. This is a huge benefit to students approaching high school and in need of selecting their educational pathways. We're thrilled to get in front of students who show aptitudes in our industry," he said.

Despite the pandemic's effects on schools, YouScience also increased its total number of Precision Exams administered in 2021 by 103 percent over 2020.* These industry-recognized certifications enable students to validate their learned knowledge and skills in academic and career and technical education (CTE) programs, supporting college and career success. When a student searches for "Opportunities," they can filter employers/Companies by certifications, aptitudes fit or interest fit for even more personalization.

The Company also increased the total number of YouScience Discovery aptitude assessments taken in 2021 by more than 68 percent compared to last year.* YouScience Discovery is the only aptitude-based career guidance tool that provides a personal and highly accurate assessment of an individual's natural talents, directing them into areas for education and careers that are ideally suited to their abilities and interests.

"Over the past year, YouScience saw tremendous interest for all our solutions driven by both businesses and individuals looking for better aptitude-aligned career matching and opportunities," said Edson Barton, founder, and CEO, YouScience. "We're excited to see this momentum continue into next year – reaching more schools districts, students, and employers. We look forward to continuing to grow and connect individuals with careers and education and employers."

With such high growth, YouScience increased its team by more than 164 percent.* The YouScience team now spans across 16 U.S. states. For more information on YouScience and its solutions, please visit www.youscience.com.

*Numbers end on 12/15/2021.

About YouScience

YouScience is the only provider of a fully-integrated platform that delivers highly accurate aptitude-based assessments, personalized career guidance, and industry-recognized certifications, empowering individuals in their educational and career pathways. Leveraging proven research and industry input, YouScience helps individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

SOURCE YouScience