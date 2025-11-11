YouScience Report Identifies Career and Technical Education as the Bridge to America's Workforce Future

Survey of 400+ CTE leaders shows how connecting education and workforce needs through aptitude-based learning drives student success

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's education system is at a turning point. For decades, K–12 schools have emphasized academic progression over career preparation, leaving too many graduates with diplomas but without the skills, confidence, or direction to succeed in college or the workforce. Employers cite growing gaps in communication, problem-solving, and self-management, while colleges see students uncertain of their goals. This readiness gap has become a national workforce challenge that limits opportunity and slows economic growth.

A new national report released today from YouScience® , the leading education technology company transforming college and career readiness through its award-winning Brightpath platform, shows that the solution is already in motion: career and technical education (CTE), especially when paired with aptitude-based insights that link student strengths to real-world opportunity.

"At YouScience, we see CTE as the bridge between education and the workforce," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "When students discover what they're naturally wired to do and can align their education with real, in-demand skills, they gain purpose and confidence. CTE programs powered by aptitude-based insights make that connection possible and help schools guide students toward careers where they'll thrive. CTE also helps employers find the talent they need to grow."

The report, " CTE Holds the Key to America's Future ," draws on insights from more than 400 CTE leaders nationwide across grades 6–12 and highlights both persistent barriers and emerging breakthroughs shaping the future of readiness.

Key findings point to a critical disconnect and a proven path forward:

Enrollment barriers and bias persist : 60% of students lack awareness of local CTE options; 52% have limited access to exploration tools; and 57% say bias against CTE still discourages participation.

: 60% of students lack awareness of local CTE options; 52% have limited access to exploration tools; and 57% say bias against CTE still discourages participation. Employer engagement hurdles : 40% of CTE leaders struggle to secure employer partnerships due to scheduling, liability, and awareness challenges; 54% say employers don't yet see the value of student engagement.

: 40% of CTE leaders struggle to secure employer partnerships due to scheduling, liability, and awareness challenges; 54% say employers don't yet see the value of student engagement. Equity and exposure : 59% prioritize outreach to underrepresented students; 50% use aptitude-based assessments to expand exposure.

: 59% prioritize outreach to underrepresented students; 50% use aptitude-based assessments to expand exposure. Emerging opportunities: 66% of CTE leaders cite aptitude-based exploration, stackable credentials, and earlier exposure as transformative for readiness.

The findings echo results from a recent YouScience national graduate survey , which revealed that nearly 72% of high school graduates feel only moderately, slightly, or not at all prepared for life after high school, underscoring the urgent need for earlier career exposure and hands-on skill development.

Across the country, schools are already seeing results. In Washington's Yakima School District , students have earned more than 68,000 industry-recognized certifications using YouScience solutions, saving an estimated $500,000 in college costs by validating skills before graduation. The result: greater confidence, more informed career decisions, and stronger alignment between education and employer demand.

"With November marking National Career Development Month, it's an important reminder that CTE isn't a niche program—it's the foundation for preparing every student for their future." Barton added. "We can no longer afford to treat education and workforce preparation as separate systems. YouScience exists to connect them, through data, aptitude, and purpose, so every student can move from classroom to career with clarity and confidence."

The full report, "CTE Holds the Key to America's Future," is available for download here: https://resources.youscience.com/career-and-technical-education-report.html

