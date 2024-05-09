YouScript Wins "Genomics Innovation Award" in 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

SEATTLE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScript, an Aranscia company, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Genomics Innovation Award" in the 8th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

YouScript's pharmacogenomics (PGx) software and solutions enable healthcare providers and organizations to build, deliver, and scale comprehensive personalized medication management programs. Through decades of industry leadership, program execution, and outcomes analytics, YouScript helps providers identify, mitigate, and demonstrate the clinical value of incorporating both drug-drug and multi-drug-gene interactions as part of their care workflows.

Incorporating YouScript as part of a proactive personalized medication management program has been shown to help providers mitigate the potential for dangerous adverse drug events, including associated hospital and emergency department visits. Providers can easily assess the potential impact of PGx insights on a patient population through YouScript's categorical risk framework, optimizing equitable patient care across all demographics. The company's team of clinical pharmacists works to continually ensure that new pharmaceutical innovations and guidelines are available to clinical program leaders so they can maximize high-evidence insights.

"We're honored to receive the 'Genomics Innovation Award' from MedTech Breakthrough and bring further awareness to our mission of helping providers improve patient safety and care," said Kristine Ashcraft, Founder and President, YouScript. "Pharmacogenomics is a foundational element of precision medicine, enabling a healthier future for all and helping to save lives and reduce costs through the prevention and mitigation of avoidable adverse drug events. YouScript will continue to lead the industry in developing innovative solutions that assist providers in assessing high-quality evidence on the safest and most effective drugs and doses for their patients, including multi-drug gene interactions often missed by other approaches. We remain committed to continued advancements that help turn the tide on the plight of adverse drug events, which currently claim an American life every two minutes," added Ashcraft.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data & Privacy, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"YouScript's innovation and clinical impact help healthcare providers reduce trial-and-error prescribing expenditures and improve patient outcomes. Many patients, especially the elderly or those suffering from multiple chronic diseases in disadvantaged populations, typically lack the resources to mitigate failed drug therapies and struggle with the demands of repeated clinic visits to receive new prescriptions," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "YouScript's patented and intuitive approach to bringing real-time precision and analytics to the point of prescribing has been shown to reduce healthcare costs, improve care, and also result in high provider and patient satisfaction."

The YouScript platform's features include detailed high-evidence information on pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic effects of medications, a comprehensive database of drug interaction, genotype-based drug and dosage recommendations, and an "Alternatives Selector" that assists providers with a schedule of medications based on individual genetic profiles and drug regimens. YouScript's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into many leading electronic health record platforms and pharmacy software systems, and are also available to licensed providers through a desktop and mobile-friendly interface.

Ashcraft and other YouScript leaders will present an overview of PGx and its ability to optimize treatment pathways on May 15 at 1 p.m. ET. Register here to learn more about this critical aspect of healthcare.

YouScript is a leader in pharmacogenomics research, insights, and software solutions that help make precision prescribing possible. YouScript's lab-agnostic PGx risk, insights, and reference solutions assist clinical professionals to make fast, proactive decisions at the point of care. YouScript's PGx program support and research initiatives span more than two decades and have often served as a foundational basis for best practices in assessing categorial risk and measuring outcomes across the entire PGx industry. For more information, please visit www.youscript.com

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

