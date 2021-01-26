YouShield® Protection Helps Prevent Outbreaks of Illness

JACKSON, Wyo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouShield® Protection addresses the urgent need to prevent the spread of infections, such as COVID-19, Influenza, and other communicable diseases.

YouShield® Protection provides a solution to keep your customers and staff safe from infection.

YouShield® Protection is a hand hygiene system that provides users a solution to prevent contact with contaminated door handles. The disposable, moisture-resistant paper shields are used to safely handle high-touch surfaces by creating a solid barrier. YouShield® Protection has a chemical-free design which makes it safe for anyone to use. YouShield® gives customers and staff an enhanced level of protection while promoting a healthier work environment.

From public facilities and hospitals to office buildings, restaurants, and schools, YouShield® is designed for use in multiple industries. The durable acrylic dispenser is easy to install near any high-touch surface, such as restroom door handles. Each refill carton contains 200 shields designed to help prevent contamination. An environmentally friendly product, YouShield® immediately creates a safer workplace and enhances the image of your business!

"YouShield® has provided a solution to my customers who cannot afford unnecessary closures and staff illness. By protecting their employees, they have been able to stay open and operating," states Brad Youssef, Founder and Product Developer. "What is critical now is keeping businesses open and Americans at work. YouShield® has emerged as an essential solution for that purpose. By using YouShield® Protection, employers have a cost-effective way to demonstrate their long-term commitment to the health of their employees, local community and beyond."

About YouShield, LLC

YouShield, LLC was founded in Jackson, Wyoming in 2012 from a grassroots effort to help improve public health by stopping the spread of communicable disease. Originally Invented by Brad Youssef, YouShield® has emerged as an essential solution to help protect America's workforce, customers, and frontline workers. YouShield, LLC is focused on developing effective, innovative products designed to help prevent illness. For more information or to place an order, visit www.youshieldprotection.com.

